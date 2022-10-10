Open Links In New Tab
October 10, 2022, 4:50 PM
Low De Wei / Bloomberg:
After criticism, PayPal says its policy update about a $2,500 penalty for “the sending, posting, or publication” of misinformation was “incorrect information”  —  PayPal Holdings Inc. said it has no intention of fining customers for spreading misinformation …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
YouTube announces “handles”, letting creators identify their channel using the @username format across channel pages, video descriptions, comments, and Shorts  —  YouTube is making it easier for creators to direct viewers to their channels.  The company today announced “handles …
IDC:
Global PC shipments fell 15% YoY to 74.3M units in Q3 2022; Lenovo, HP, and Dell declined YoY by 16.1%, 27.8%, and 21.2%, respectively, as Apple grew 40.2% YoY  —  Declines continued for the traditional PC market as global shipments totaled 74.3 million units during the third quarter of 2022 …
Zi Wang / Decrypt:
Days after Celsius shared all its users' names and crypto transaction histories in a bankruptcy filing, a new website shows who allegedly lost the most money  —  Using data likely pulled from its bankruptcy filing, a new tool now shows exactly how much different users lost following Celsius' collapse.
Paul Alcorn / Tom's Hardware:
Intel says a third party leaked its proprietary UEFI code and asks researchers to report any flaws; Alder Lake's BIOS source code was leaked to 4chan and GitHub  —  Hack's perpetrator and origins remain unknown.  —  We recently broke the news that Intel's Alder Lake BIOS source code …
Jahnavi Sen / The Wire:
Source: Instagram removed 705 posts without oversight in India in September, after being flagged by Amit Malviya, the head of BJP's IT Cell, as part of XCheck  —  Seven posts by satirical account @cringearchivist were removed without any verification because the head of the BJP's …
Will Oremus / Washington Post:
A look at the history of online content moderation, which has become a top culture war issue since the 2016 US election and is the subject of many court cases  —  Online content moderation wasn't always a partisan issue.  That began to change in 2016.  —  Early last year …
Kyle Wiggers / TechCrunch:
Endor Labs, which helps businesses select, secure, monitor, and maintain open-source dependencies at scale, emerges from stealth with $25M in seed financing  —  An increasing percentage of the code that companies use to develop software is open source.  In a 2018 survey by Tidelift …
Nilesh Christopher / Rest of World:
WhatsApp users in India say the service, which has ~550M users in the country, has become overrun by spam from brands, some using WhatsApp's business tools  —  Revenue pressures forced WhatsApp to turn to e-commerce, and now the company is contending with a plague of spammers.  —  • BENGALURU, INDIA

