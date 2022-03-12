Open Links In New Tab
March 12, 2022, 8:10 PM
Washington Post:
Sources: Apple and Google removed Kremlin critic Navalny's app in September after FSB agents came to top executives' homes and threatened to take them to prison  —  Russian agents came to the home of Google's top executive in Moscow to deliver a frightening ultimatum last September …
Jay Peters / The Verge:
Twitter updated its iOS app to let users swipe between the algorithmic Home and reverse chronological Latest timelines but users can't make Latest the default  —  You won't be able to default to the chronological timeline  —  Twitter is rolling out a change that, frustratingly …
Bojan Pancevski / Wall Street Journal:
People are sending news about Ukraine to Russians using a website that randomly selects from a list of ~20M phone numbers and ~140M email addresses in Russia  —  Website developed by hackers is new initiative in West's battle to counter Russia's propaganda campaign
Reuters:
Sources: NSA and other agencies are investigating an attack that disabled Viasat's satellite internet service in Europe on February 24 as Russia invaded Ukraine  —  Western intelligence agencies are investigating a cyberattack by unidentified hackers that disrupted broadband satellite internet access …
New York Times:
Sources: Meta is cutting back on staff perks like laundry service; CTO Bosworth and others chafed at the perceived sense of entitlement of complaining staff  —  The company told workers on Friday that it will reduce or eliminate some of its famous perks as it prepares for a return to the office.
Joel Khalili / TechRadar:
Profile of Aleksandr Litreev, a Russian exile who made a popular app to let detained protesters find legal help and a blockchain-based VPN to bypass censorship  —  Aleksandr Litreev escaped trial in Russia and now he's a thorn in the government's side  —  Audio player loading...
James Corbett / Off The Pitch:
Investigation: Socios, which partners with soccer clubs to offer fan tokens, has withheld crypto payments to staff to maintain the value of its chiliZ currency  —  - A five-month Off The Pitch investigation into Socios, which partners 55 football clubs and governing bodies …
Casey Newton / Platformer:
Interview with CrowdTangle co-founder Brandon Silverman on social networks' responsibility to open up, including by doing and sharing their own research  —  CrowdTangle co-founder Brandon Silverman on social networks' responsibility to open up  —  Brandon Silverman knows more about how stories spread on Facebook than almost anyone.
Benjamin Wofford / Wired:
Profile of Joel Kaplan, who has built one of the most powerful lobbying operations in Washington DC, as he helps Meta navigate the Biden administration  —  How one man came to rule political speech on Facebook, command one of the largest lobbies in DC, and guide Zuck through disaster—and straight into it.

Maxwell Strachan / VICE:
Q&A with John Reed Stark, the SEC's former Head of Internet Enforcement, on Biden's crypto EO, how regulation may be a “death knell” for crypto firms, and more
Scott Stedman / Forensic News:
An investigation into OnlyFans owner Leo Radvinsky, who has attracted law enforcement scrutiny amid reports of wage theft and potential underage sexual activity

Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Yuga Labs, the creator of Bored Ape Yacht Club, acquires NFT collections CryptoPunks and Meebits from Larva Labs, along with 400+ CryptoPunks and 1.7K+ Meebits
Filipe Espósito / 9to5Mac:
Sources: new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro, both with M2, coming this year; Apple has M2 Pro, Max, and Ultra in the works, the latter being a 24-core CPU
Jillian Deutsch / Bloomberg:
Russia moves to designate Meta as an “extremist organization”; source says WhatsApp won't be affected as it is a means of communication
Financial Times:
EU and the UK open an antitrust probe into Google and Meta's Jedi Blue deal on online ads; EU is also probing whether Google acted without Meta's knowledge
