February 15, 2022, 5:00 PM
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Microsoft rolls out the Amazon Appstore Preview, offering over 1,000 Android apps, in the Microsoft Store, alongside other tweaks to Windows 11  —  Last October, Microsoft began testing Android apps on Windows 11 PCs in partnership with Amazon and its app store.
Mitchell Clark / The Verge:
Facebook rebrands News Feed to just Feed after more than 15 years  —  The ‘News Feed’ is now just the ‘Feed’  —  Meta is changing the name of Facebook's News Feed, the primary part of the service that users scroll through to see what their friends and family have shared.
Monica Chin / The Verge:
Google announces early access to Chrome OS Flex, a version of Chrome OS for businesses and schools that is designed to run on old PCs and Macs  —  It's made for schools and businesses  —  Google has announced early access to a new version of Chrome OS called Chrome OS Flex.
Maxwell Strachan / VICE:
A look at the self-righteous anger in the Web3 community over the identification of the founders of the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection  —  The self-righteous anger over the identification of the founders of a popular NFT club says a lot about the web3 battles to come in the years ahead.
Ian King / Bloomberg:
Intel agrees to acquire Israeli chip company Tower Semiconductor for around $5.4B, or $53 per share; the deal is expected to close in 12 months  —  Intel Corp. agreed to acquire Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for about $5.4 billion, part of Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger's push into the outsourced chip-manufacturing business.
Bloomberg:
India bans 54 more apps it says are of Chinese origin, including Sea's lucrative Free Fire game, leading the company to a loss of $16B+ in market value  —  Sea Ltd. lost more than $16 billion of value in its biggest daily market drop after India abruptly banned its most popular mobile gaming title.
Nikkei Asia:
Sources: TSMC's first US chip plant is three to six months behind schedule due to labor shortages and difficulty obtaining licenses  —  Taiwan chip titan faces fight for workers as Intel also builds in Arizona  —  TSMC's construction delay in Arizona does not necessarily mean the schedule …
Igor Bonifacic / Engadget:
Instagram will let users send a private like in response to a Story, expanding on DMs or emoji reactions  —  Meta's Instagram is introducing a new way for people to interact with Stories.  Starting today, you can send a private like when someone shares an image or video that catches your eye.
Mumbi Gitau / Bloomberg:
After an animal rights group described Neuralink's tests as “invasive and deadly” for 23 monkeys, Neuralink defends testing on animals  —  Neuralink, the brain-computer interface company founded by Elon Musk, pushed back against criticism of its treatment of monkeys in research …
Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
Roblox reports Q4 revenue of $568.8M, up 83% YoY, average DAUs of 49.5M, up 33% YoY, and average bookings per DAU of $15.57; stock down 10%+ after hours  —  Roblox, the platform for Lego-like user-generated games, reported its bookings for the fourth quarter ended December 31 were $770.1 million, up 20% from the same period a year ago.
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: the SEC is probing if Binance properly disclosed to consumers the relationship between its US arm and two market makers with ties to Binance's founder  —  Regulator is interested in trading firms with links to Binance's founder, people familiar with the probe say
Jessica Bursztynsky / CNBC:
Airbnb Q4: revenue of $1.53B, vs $1.46 est., and 73.4M nights and experiences booked, down 8% QoQ, vs 75M est., but expects Q1'22 bookings to far exceed Q1'19  —  - Airbnb beat Wall Street estimates on earnings and revenue in its fourth quarter.  — The company reported 73.4 million nights …

February 15, 2022

Phelim Kine / Politico:
Experts say Otter.ai, the automated transcription app that is a favorite of journalists, and its competitors offer only lax security that could endanger sources

Jane Croft / Financial Times:
UK Supreme Court rules that suspects in a criminal investigation have the right not to be named by the media until charged, rejecting Bloomberg's appeal

Bob Van Voris / Bloomberg:
Sources: several jurors in Palin's lawsuit told the judge's clerk after ending deliberations that they couldn't avoid learning that the judge had already ruled

Cristina Criddle / Financial Times:
LinkedIn profiles show TikTok has hired over 190 European content moderators from Accenture and others since January 2021, as its European business explodes
Financial Times:
How SoftBank's costly bet on IoT at Arm backfired and distracted the company from the much bigger data center market

Kyle Bradshaw / 9to5Google:
Android 13 Developer Preview shows two “Cross Device” service apps that will let users interact with Pixel's Android apps on a Windows 11 PC or Chromebook
Todd Bishop / GeekWire:
Microsoft tells employees it will fully reopen its facilities in Washington state starting February 28, citing high rates of COVID-19 vaccination in King County
Lucy Harley-Mckeown / The Block:
Coinbase, FTX, eToro, and other apps surge in popularity after multiple crypto Super Bowl ads; Coinbase rose from 186th to 2nd on US App Store after QR code ad
