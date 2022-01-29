Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives Site News
Techmeme
January 29, 2022, 1:10 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Sponsor Events Newsletter

Top News

Catalin Cimpanu / The Record:
DeFi service Qubit Finance says a hacker stole ~$80M in Binance coins on January 27 and offers them a bug bounty in exchange for returning the cryptocurrency  —  A threat actor has used an exploit to steal approximately $80 million from Qubit Finance, a decentralized finance (DeFi) …
Corinne Reichert / CNET:
Counterpoint and IDC: smartphone shipments grew about 5% to 1.35B+ units in 2021; Samsung took the top spot with 270M+ units, followed by Apple with 235M+  —  Companies shipped 1.35 billion smartphones in 2021, a 5.7% increase over the previous year, market researcher IDC said Thursday.
Ashley Carman / The Verge:
Internal messages detail Spotify's lax health content policy; the company told staff multiple Joe Rogan podcast episodes “didn't meet the threshold for removal”  —  Leaked messages reveal the company has reviewed every Rogan episode and none ‘meet the threshold for removal’
New York Times:
An investigation into the rise of NSO's Pegasus shows its widespread use by the CIA, UAE, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and others; the FBI bought but didn't use it  —  A Times investigation reveals how Israel reaped diplomatic gains around the world from NSO's Pegasus spyware — a tool America itself purchased but is now trying to ban.
Alexandra S. Levine / Politico:
AI-driven suicide chat service Crisis Text Line shares anonymized data with for-profit spinoff Loris.ai, which uses it to market its customer service software  —  Crisis Text Line is one of the world's most prominent mental health support lines, a tech-driven nonprofit that uses big data …
Benjamin Mayo / 9to5Mac:
Apple adds unlisted app distribution to the App Store, letting developers publish an app that can only be installed via a direct link and not found via search  —  Apple has deployed an interesting new App Store feature called ‘unlisted app distribution’.  This means a developer can now publish …
Chris Stead / Finder:
Q&A with two Ubisoft executives, one of whom says NFTs are a paradigm shift in gaming and gamers “don't get what a digital secondary market can bring to them”  —  We talk to Nicolas Pouard, VP at Ubisoft's Strategic Innovations Lab, about the launch of Ubisoft Quartz and the Digits NFTs.
James Hale / Tubefilter:
YouTuber Hank Green compares TikTok's creator fund, which pays creators less as more creators join, unfavorably to YouTube, which pays 55% of ad revenue  —  In 2020, TikTok established a creator fund that distributes $200 million annually to creators based in the U.S.
Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
Apple deprecates Python 2.7 in macOS 12.3 and points developers to alternative languages like Python 3; Python ended support for version 2 on January 1, 2020  —  Apple will no longer bundle Python 2.7 with macOS 12.3, according to developer release notes for the upcoming software update.
Ron Amadeo / Ars Technica:
After a customer backlash, Google says legacy free G Suite accounts will be able to migrate their data to free, consumer accounts before the July 2022 shutdown  —  Last week, Google essentially told free G Suite users “pay up or lose your account.”  —  There is hope for users of Google's “legacy” free G Suite accounts.
Jonathan Browning / Bloomberg:
Autonomy founder Mike Lynch loses a $5B UK court battle with HP over false accounting and faces the prospect of extradition to the US
Jordan Pearson / VICE:
OpenSea says 80%+ of NFTs minted for free on its service are plagiarized works, fake collections, and spam, but reverses its decision to limit free NFT creation  —  After reversing course on a limit to the amount of free NFTs a user can create, OpenSea said the decision was due to the amount of fraud and spam.
Eva Szalay / Financial Times:
Digital asset trading group Genesis starts accepting “blue-chip” NFTs as collateral for loans and derivatives deals  —  Decision to use the tokens to back crypto deals highlights boom in digital collectibles market  —  Digital asset trading group Genesis has started accepting non-fungible tokens …
Alex Heath / The Verge:
Will Cathcart says WhatsApp has no plans to support RCS, as Meta launches its first marketing push for WhatsApp in the US, touting its privacy compared to SMS  —  The Meta-owned messaging app wants to be as popular in the US as it is everywhere else — will a big marketing push work?
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
iOS 15.4 beta adds Face ID use with a mask for iPhone 12 and newer, without needing Apple Watch authentication, by recognizing “unique features around the eye”  —  The iOS 15.4 beta that was introduced today added a new feature designed to allow Face ID to be used with a mask and without an Apple Watch for authentication.
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
iPadOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3 betas add the long-delayed Universal Control, which lets users control nearby Macs and iPads with a single mouse or keyboard
Vipal Monga / Wall Street Journal:
Shopify denies copyright infringement claims from five publishers and says court is the wrong venue to compel copyright law changes that shield tech companies  —  E-commerce company says it isn't liable for copyright infringement by sellers; has responded to takedown requests
See also Mediagazer

Sponsor Posts

Stripe:
How to improve checkout and grow sales  —  Watch now to learn how to eliminate the most common checkout errors and reduce friction in your checkout process.
MicroAcquire:
New opportunities are waiting for you  —  Join 100,000+ entrepreneurs buying and selling startups on the world's #1 acquisition marketplace.  Expertly curated to match serious buyers with pre-vetted startups of all sizes.
Softr:
Turn your Airtable into a powerful custom app, no code required  —  Softr is a no-code app builder that lets you create client portals, custom CRMs, and internal tools powered by your Airtable data.
Zoho:
10 mistakes that slow down recruitment  —  While there is no reason to settle for a less-than-perfect candidate to fill up vacant positions, waiting too long can actually reduce the quality of your hires.
Sponsor Techmeme
Techmeme Ride Home:
 (TWTR SPC) Stonks & Startups With @nmasc_ @Katie_Roof and @ChristineMHall
The day's tech news, every day at 5pm ET. Fifteen minutes and you're up to date.
Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or RSS.
Sponsor this podcast
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:10 AM ET, January 29, 2022.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Richard J. Tofel / Second Rough Draft:
ProPublica's Richard Tofel reflects on 20+ years as a newsroom attorney: preventing cases from being filed, the need for newsroom counsel independence, and more

Sarah Scire / Nieman Lab:
Pigeon 605, which sells ads and sponsored posts, emails news to 4K of 200K residents in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, based on interest topics users pick

William Turvill / Press Gazette:
The Seattle Times says it now has 81,000 digital-only subscribers, up 10% over the past 12 months and almost double its subscribers from January 2019

More News

Niraj Chokshi / New York Times:
The FAA says it has reached a deal to let Verizon and AT&T expand their 5G cellular service near airports while allowing more aircraft to land safely
Russ Mitchell / Los Angeles Times:
Waymo sues the California DMV to hide its safety details, such as descriptions of driverless car crashes, and says the data should be designated a trade secret

Earlier Picks

Saheli Roy Choudhury / CNBC:
SoftBank confirms COO Marcelo Claure, who was also SoftBank Group International's CEO, is leaving after nine years; Michel Combes will be the new CEO
Florian Mueller / FOSS Patents:
Microsoft, the DOJ, and 35 US states led by Utah filed amicus briefs with the Ninth Circuit appeals court largely supporting Epic Games in its Apple case
Elizabeth Dwoskin / Washington Post:
Center for Countering Digital Hate: Substack makes at least $2.5M/year via anti-vaccine posts; Substack defends hosting “writers with whom we strongly disagree”
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
FTC: US consumers lost $770M to social media scams in 2021, about 25% of all fraud losses for the year and up 18x from the $42M in losses reported in 2017
Apple:
Apple reports Q1 revenue of $123.9B, up 11% YoY, net income of $34.6B, up from $28.8B YoY, Services sales of $19.5B, up from $15.8B YoY, iPhone sales of $71.6B
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Sponsor Events Newsletter