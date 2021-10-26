Open Links In New Tab
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Zuckerberg says he's redirected Facebook teams to serve young adults over older users, and that significant changes to Instagram will lean into video and Reels  —  Expect changes to Instagram to highlight Reels  —  Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he's redirected teams within his company to …
Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
Facebook says Q3 ad revenue grew 33% YoY to $28.28B but warns of “continued headwinds” in Q4 due to Apple's ATT changes in iOS
Salvador Rodriguez / CNBC:
Facebook misses on Q3 revenue, $29.01B vs $29.57B expected, and monthly active users, 2.91B vs 2.93B expected, but beat on EPS of $3.22 vs $3.19 expected
Janko Roettgers / Protocol:
Facebook plans to spend $10B+ on AR and VR this year, including metaverse apps and related hardware, and report FRL segment separately starting in Q4
Steve Dent / Engadget:
Adobe announces Photoshop and Illustrator web apps to improve collaboration, make quick edits, and more  —  Adobe has announced that it's taken “a major step forward for collaboration” by bringing its Photoshop and Illustrator apps to the web.  The idea is not to do let you do complex work from a web page …
Mitchell Clark / The Verge:
Adobe announces Content Credentials for Photoshop, letting NFT sellers link their Adobe ID to authenticate the artwork using IPFS, coming soon in preview  —  Adobe is looking to fight NFT art theft with Content Credentials  —  Adobe is launching a system built into Photoshop that can …
Washington Post:
Facebook documents show its News Feed algorithm treated emoji reactions as 5x more valuable than Likes starting in 2017, amplifying controversial content  —  Five years ago, Facebook gave its users five new ways to react to a post in their news feed beyond the iconic “like” thumbs-up: “love,” “haha,” “wow,” “sad” and “angry.”
Alex Kantrowitz / Big Technology:
Docs: Facebook tested turning off News Feed ranking for 0.05% of users in Feb. 2018 and found engagement dropped, Groups content rose, and ad views increased  —  New leaked Facebook documents show what happened when Facebook tried to remove feed ranking.  It didn't go well.
Casey Newton / Platformer:
Frances Haugen's documents have been useful to groups opposing Facebook and the press, but reporting should now expand to explore Haugen and her backers' goals  —  At the end of 2019, the group of Facebook employees charged with preventing harms on the network gathered to discuss the year ahead.
Andrew Cunningham / Ars Technica:
macOS 12 Monterey review: automation on Mac is revitalized with Shortcuts, Low Power Mode is nice, and it's packed with tons of small tweaks like AirPlay to Mac  —  An iterative update to Big Sur that has a little something for everyone.  —  Big Sur was a landmark release of macOS, in ways both technical and symbolic.
Andrei Frumusanu / AnandTech:
Apple M1 Pro and Max review: CPU and GPU improvements offer an unparalleled combination of raw performance, unique acceleration, and power efficiency
Loren Grush / The Verge:
Verizon partners with Amazon to use its Kuiper satellite network to expand 4G and 5G coverage to rural and remote locations globally  —  They still have to launch the satellites first  —  Amazon's ambitious satellite venture, called Kuiper, is teaming up with Verizon to further expand 4G/LTE …
Issie Lapowsky / Protocol:
A look at the Integrity Institute, a think tank formed by two former Facebook employees that wants to bring together tech integrity workers studying tech misuse  —  Shortly before he left Facebook in October 2019, Jeff Allen published his last report as a data scientist for the company's integrity team …
Financial Times:
Sources: Amazon signs a contract with UK's GCHQ, MI5, and MI6 to host top-secret material, with data stored in the UK; the deal is worth £500M-£1B over a decade  —  Cloud contract for GCHQ, MI5 and MI6 with US tech group aims to speed analysis but likely to ignite sovereignty fears
Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition review: better display, monthslong battery, and USB-C, but poor support for non-Amazon books and no physical buttons  —  The most popular Kindle gets its biggest update in nearly a decade  —  It's been nearly three years since Amazon has updated its best …

