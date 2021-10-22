Open Links In New Tab
Craig Timberg / Washington Post:
A new whistleblower, a former member of Facebook's Integrity team, files an SEC complaint alleging Facebook prized profits over fighting hate speech and misinfo  —  Latest complaint to the SEC blames top leadership for failing to warn investors about serious problems at the company
Adi Robertson / The Verge:
Software Freedom Conservancy says TRUTH Social violates Mastodon's open source code licensing terms by not sharing its source code, gives it 30 days to comply  —  Truth Social ripped off open-source platform Mastodon  —  The Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC) says former President Donald Trump's …
Drew Harwell / Washington Post:
The TOS for TRUTH Social shows it bans “excessive use of capital letters”, reserves the right to ban users, and hopes to benefit from Section 230 protections
New York Times:
Russia says its deep packet inspection tech is now installed at 500 telco locations, covering 100% of mobile traffic and 73% of broadband  —  Russia's boldest moves to censor the internet began in the most mundane of ways — with a series of bureaucratic emails and forms.
Leah Nylen / Politico:
Docs from 16 AGs' Google suit: Google sought help from Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft to stall federal efforts to strengthen an online privacy law for children
Ian Allison / CoinDesk:
Walmart is testing letting shoppers buy bitcoin at 200 Coinstar kiosks in its US stores through a Coinme partnership  —  Walmart, the world's largest company by revenue, is letting customers buy bitcoin at dozens of its U.S. stores.  —  Shoppers can purchase the cryptocurrency …
Kif Leswing / CNBC:
Intel reports Q3 revenue of $18.1B, up 5% YoY, vs. $18.2B est., Client Computing Group revenue fell 2% to $9.7B due to component shortages; stock down 10%+
Faiz Siddiqui / Washington Post:
Lyft releases its first safety report, says it received 4,000+ reports of sexual assault, including 360 reports of rape, on its app from 2017 through 2019  —  Ride-hailing company's first safety report came nearly 2 years after Uber released a similar set of data for its app
Tonya Riley / CyberScoop:
FTC study on the six largest ISPs finds that some fail to fully inform consumers on how their data is monetized, such as using browsing history to serve up ads  —  Internet service providers fail to disclose to consumers how they use sensitive data, obscure privacy practices and making …
The Information:
Sources: over 12 news outlets, including AP and Fox Business, formed a consortium to sift leaked Facebook docs from Frances Haugen, with stories expected Monday  —  It's not often that major news organizations coordinate to sift through a large trove of leaked company documents and agree …
Victoria Guida / Politico:
Sources: during the final days of the Trump presidency, OCC quietly determined that banks can legally trade cryptocurrencies on behalf of clients  —  A formal move to green-light crypto trading by banks would probably be met with resistance by advocates of tough financial rules.

More News

Earlier Picks

Paul Alcorn / Tom's Hardware:
Windows 11 update fixes AMD CPU latency issues that reduced performance 3-5% for some apps and 10-15% for esports games
The Markup:
Analysis of 23K+ websites of nonprofits: about 86% had third-party cookies or trackers, with some, like Planned Parenthood, tracking user keystrokes
Salvador Rodriguez / CNBC:
Snap Q3: $1.07B revenue, up 57% YoY, vs. $1.10B est., DAUs up 23% to 306M, net loss down 64% to $72M, blames iOS ATT changes for revenue miss; stock down 20%+
Anna Kramer / Protocol:
Twitter says its research shows its algorithms amplify right-leaning content more than left-leaning content, but doesn't know what causes the amplification
Alan Rappeport / New York Times:
Austria, France, Italy, Spain, and UK reach a deal with the US to drop digital services taxes on Big Tech companies as part of a global tax overhaul in 2023
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Google lowers Play Store subscription fees to 15% and fees for ebooks and on-demand music streaming services to “as low as 10%”; IAP cut seems to be unaffected
Ryan Browne / CNBC:
Sam Altman's Worldcoin launches its cryptocurrency that it gives in exchange for users' eye scans, says it has 100K users globally and is valued at $1B
