October 12, 2021, 10:20 PM
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
Apple says a virtual event, titled “Unleashed”, will be held on October 18 at 10am PT, where new MacBook Pros with M1X are expected  —  Apple today announced that it will be holding a special event on Monday, October 18 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.
Sam Biddle / The Intercept:
The Intercept publishes Facebook's secret blacklist of ~4,000 “Dangerous Individuals and Organizations” that users are barred from speaking favorably about  —  To ward off accusations that it helps terrorists spread propaganda, Facebook has for many years barred users …
Danny Nelson / CoinDesk:
Stripe begins hiring a crypto team to “build the future of Web3 payments”, three years after ending bitcoin support  —  Payments company Stripe has begun assembling a crypto engineering team to chart its future in digital assets.  —  The team - described in LinkedIn posts and job listings …
Bloomberg:
Sources: Apple will likely cut its projected iPhone 13 production targets for 2021 by 10M units, due to shortage of Broadcom and Texas Instruments parts  —  Apple Inc. is likely to slash its projected iPhone 13 production targets for 2021 by as many as 10 million units because of prolonged chip shortages …
Eli Tan / CoinDesk:
Coinbase announces it will let users buy, sell, and showcase Ethereum-based NFTs by the end of the year  —  Coinbase is joining the non-fungible token (NFT) arms race.  —  The U.S. crypto exchange is launching “Coinbase NFT,” a marketplace that will allow its users to buy …
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Samsung announces its Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event will be held virtually on October 20 at 7am PT  —  Who's left?  —  Samsung has just sent out invitations for an event it is holding online on Wednesday, October 20th at 7AM PT / 10AM ET.  It's called “Galaxy Unpacked Part 2,” …
Mariella Moon / Engadget:
1Password launches Psst!, which lets users share login credentials with just a link  —  Even those who don't have a 1Password account.  —  Password sharing in the workplace and at home is a common practice, but doing so securely can be tricky.  1Password aims to address that with its new feature …
Dave Michaels / Wall Street Journal:
Frances Haugen's lawyer says the SEC has been communicating with her lawyers over her claims about Facebook  —  Whistleblower allegations don't resemble a typical securities-fraud case, but the pressure to investigate is strong  —  WASHINGTON—The controversy over what Facebook Inc …
Catalin Cimpanu / The Record:
Microsoft says it mitigated a 2.4Tbps DDoS attack on an Azure customer at the end of August, breaking AWS' record of mitigating a 2.3Tbps attack in Feb. 2020  —  Microsoft said its Azure cloud service mitigated a 2.4 terabytes per second (Tbps) distributed denial of service attack this year …
Ellen Cushing / The Atlantic:
Slack has changed corporate culture, acting as a Trojan horse that flattens the communication hierarchy, largely to the benefit of employees  —  In 2014, the executives at a brand-new start-up called Andela made a decision whose consequences they would only understand much later.
Karissa Bell / Engadget:
Instagram says it is testing Activity Feed notifications in the US that will alert users of service outages and technical issues  —  One week after a massive Facebook outage that took all of the social network's apps offline for more than six hours, Instagram says it's testing notifications …
Harry McCracken / Fast Company:
Q&A with Sundar Pichai, Thomas Kurian, and other Google executives on Google Cloud's new sustainability features, which help customers track emissions, and more  —  Many companies are reacting to the climate crisis by hastily formulating long-term plans to go carbon neutral.  Not Google.
Manish Singh / TechCrunch:
CarDekho, an online marketplace for new and used cars in India, raises a $250M Series E led by LeapFrog Investments at a $1.2B valuation  —  CarDekho, an Indian search and e-commerce platform for new and used cars, has become the latest startup in the world's second-largest market to reach the unicorn status.
Victoria Song / Gizmodo:
Tile revamps its lineup with IP67 water resistance, longer ranges, and safety features to avoid unwanted tracking, and announces Tile Ultra with UWB support  —  Tile adds a new lost and found feature, safety from unwanted tracking, and a new ultra-wideband tracker.  Sound familiar?  —  Alerts
Kris Holt / Engadget:
Twitter now lets web users remove followers without having to block them, after testing the option for over a month  —  All Twitter users can now remove a follower without having to block them.  The company started testing this option last month, and starting today, everyone will have access to it.

Tim Culpan / Bloomberg:
Despite fears in the West, China's alleged AI prowess is mostly limited to computer vision, useful in domestic control of citizens, while the US' is far broader
Wall Street Journal:
Analysis of leaked data from 4.9M Twitch accounts: the top 1% of streamers made over half of the money paid out in 2021, 3/4 made under $120, and more
