Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives Site News
Techmeme
October 4, 2021, 5:10 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Sponsor Events Newsletter

Top News

CBS News:
In a 60 Minutes interview, the Facebook Files whistleblower says the company is misleading the public on progress against hate speech, misinformation, more  —  Frances Haugen says in her time with Facebook she saw, “conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook.”
Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Prior to the 60 Minutes interview, Nick Clegg posted an internal memo saying the whistleblower would accuse Facebook of relaxing election safeguards too soon  —  In an internal memo, Facebook defended itself and said that social media was not a primary cause of polarization.  — Read in app
Jeff Horwitz / Wall Street Journal:
Ex-Facebook PM Frances Haugen comes forward as a key source behind Facebook Files, says she became increasingly alarmed by how profits came before public safety  —  The former Facebook employee says her goal is to help prompt change at the social-media giant
Chance Miller / 9to5Mac:
Gurman: M1X-powered MacBook Pros with 8 high-performance cores, 2 high-efficiency cores, and 16 or 32 graphics cores, will launch “in the next month”  —  Now that the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 have officially been announced, attention has shifted to Apple's highly …
Tim Higgins / Wall Street Journal:
Analysis: Apple's operating profits from games in FY 2019 totaled $8.5B, $2B more than the combined profits of Sony, Activision, Nintendo, and Microsoft  —  CEO Tim Cook quietly turned the iPhone company into a superpower in the videogame business.  Now he's fighting rivals in a multiplayer universe.
Sami Fathi / MacRumors:
Kuo: Apple has canceled plans to release an iPad Air with an OLED display in 2022 due to quality and cost concerns, will still release mini-LED 11" iPad Pro  —  Apple has canceled its plans to release an updated iPad Air with an OLED display next year due to concerns around quality and costs …
Yoolim Lee / Bloomberg:
Indonesian stock trading app Ajaib raises $153M Series B led by DST Global at a $1B valuation; Robinhood backers Ribbit, ICONIQ, and IVP joined the round  —  - Robinhood backers DST Global, Ribbit, ICONIQ, IVP joined round  — App founded by Stanford MBA classmates targets young traders
Issie Lapowsky / Protocol:
Apple and Google could help with child safety online by determining a user's age at device setup and sharing it with apps implementing child safety features  —  At a moment of almost frightening technological advancement, the tech industry's best defense against children accessing websites …

Sponsor Posts

Niantic Lightship ARDK:
AR App Development Evolved: Join Niantic November 8, 2021  —  Create your own AR Real-World Metaverse with the Niantic Lightship ARDK.  Be part of the launch and join our virtual keynote November 8, 2021.
Arm DevSummit:
Spark the World's Potential at Arm DevSummit 2021  —  Gain priceless insights and build inimitable connections with industry-leading developers and engineers at the virtual event where hardware and software join forces.
Zoho:
#BeCyberSmart this Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2021  —  Since 2004, the National Cybersecurity Alliance and the U.S Department of Homeland Security have run awareness campaigns on various cybersecurity challenges …
Techmeme Leaderboards:
Find out who the top reporters are in 43 different tech categories  —  Who are the most influential writers on topics like AI, VR, IoT, or e-commerce?  We've analyzed Techmeme's news crawl data to find out.
Sponsor Techmeme
Modern Finance Podcast:
 $BACON Coin: Fractionalizing Home Loans on the Blockchain
Kevin Rose covers all things cryptocurrency, DeFi, NFTs, stock picks, and more.
Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or RSS.
Add your podcast here
Techmeme Ride Home:
 (Bonus) World Cup Of Entrepreneurs Part 2
The day's tech news, every day at 5pm ET. Fifteen minutes and you're up to date.
Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or RSS.
Sponsor this podcast
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:10 AM ET, October 4, 2021.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Ben Smith / New York Times:
How the charm of Ozy's chief, Carlos Watson, helped persuade investors into putting millions toward a media dream before conducting sufficient due diligence

The Guardian:
ICIJ, The Guardian, BBC, Le Monde, and WaPo publish the Pandora papers, a trove of 11.9M files from companies used to set up offshore accounts by the wealthy

Todd Spangler / Variety:
YouTube TV and NBCUniversal renew their carriage deal; YouTube TV's price will remain the same and Peacock Premium will not be bundled with the service

More News

Brandon Katz / Observer:
A look at Apple's TV+ progress and strategy as it navigates a crowded streaming video market
Charlie Campbell / TIME:
TSMC chairman Mark Liu on US-China tensions, the push for semiconductor localization in the US, which he says will not improve supply chain resilience, and more

Earlier Picks

John Gruber / Daring Fireball:
The new tab design in Safari 15 for macOS makes usability worse and shows a complete disregard for the familiarity users have with the previous tab design
Carolina Milanesi / Fast Company:
Amazon Astro review: impressive autonomous navigation skills, reasonable price for the tech, attractive design, but its daily utility is questionable
Josef Adalian / Vulture:
South Korean show Squid Game, topping Netflix charts in 90 countries, vindicates Netflix's strategy of creating franchises using content from around the world
Chance Miller / 9to5Mac:
Apple rolls out iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1, with bug fixes for multiple issues, including Unlock with Apple Watch on iPhone 13
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Sponsor Events Newsletter