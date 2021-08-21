Open Links In New Tab
August 21, 2021, 8:20 PM
New York Times:
Facebook shelved its content transparency report in Q1 fearing public criticism, as the most-viewed link suggested a doctor died due to a COVID-19 vaccine  —  The company praised itself this week for being “the most transparent platform on the internet.”  —  When Facebook this week released …
Post-Culture / @postcultrev:
[Thread] OnlyFans is banning sexually explicit content because new Mastercard rules, in force from October 1, make hosting such content prohibitively expensive  —  A lot of people are getting the OnlyFans story wrong, and the reality of it is a lot more damaging and concerning to both the livelihood of sex workers and online freedom in general.
Richard Lawler / The Verge:
OnlyFans shares new TOS for “sexually explicit conduct”: no intercourse, masturbation, exhibition of genitals; any such content must be removed before Dec. 1  —  Sex and masturbation, whether simulated or real, aren't allowed  —  On Thursday the video and image sharing site …
Jeong Park / Sacramento Bee:
A California superior court judge rules that Prop 22 is unconstitutional because it infringes on the Legislature's power to set workplace standards  —  A California judge on Friday ruled that a 2020 ballot measure exempting rideshare and food delivery drivers from a state labor law …
Wall Street Journal:
Sources detail how Jack Ma's relationship with China's leadership soured, as he failed to keep up with Beijing's shifting views and tuned out warnings for years  —  The billionaire entrepreneur matched the heights of America's tech legends but failed to heed warnings that Chinese leader Xi Jinping still called the shots
MacKenzie Sigalos / CNBC:
Chainalysis: global cryptocurrency adoption grew 881% YoY, led by Vietnam, India, and Pakistan, according to metrics such as P2P exchange trading volume  —  - Global crypto adoption has taken off in the last year, up 881%, with Vietnam, India and Pakistan firmly in the lead, according to new data from Chainalysis.
Matthew Hutson / New Yorker:
Profile of Cerebras, which made the world's largest chip by using a “wafer-scale” approach that offers one possibility for AI chips to keep up with Moore's law  —  In the race to accelerate A.I., the Silicon Valley company Cerebras has landed on an unusual strategy: go big.
Eric Benjamin Seufert / Mobile Dev Memo:
FTC's updated suit against Facebook incorrectly claims that Facebook has driven up ad prices via monopoly control over the personal social networking market  —  re-filed its antitrust lawsuit against Facebook  —  after a federal judge deemed that the agency failed to prove …
Chase DiFeliciantonio / San Francisco Chronicle:
Profile of The Solidarity Fund by Coworker, which donated $112,000 to 44 tech workers in $2,500 increments, with the goal of supporting labor organizing efforts  —  Otavio Camargo's luck had run out, a few times.  Working as a mover for the startup Lugg, the cargo van he relied on for work was stolen.
Catalin Cimpanu / The Record:
Cloudflare says it mitigated a 17.2M rps DDoS attack last month, ~3x larger than any previous DDoS attack, targeting a customer in the financial industry  —  Internet infrastructure company Cloudflare disclosed today that it mitigated the largest volumetric distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack that was recorded to date.

Jon Porter / The Verge:
Google says it's shutting down the standalone Android Auto for Phone Screens app with Android 12, in favor of Google Assistant driving mode in Google Maps
Washington Post:
Researchers who built an Apple-like system to identify CSAM in e2e encrypted online services say they abandoned it due to numerous abuse and misuse concerns
Emily Birnbaum / Politico:
A deep dive into the aggressive lobbying tactics that Apple is using to fight app store bills in Georgia, Arizona, North Dakota, Louisiana, and other US states
Eric Newcomer / Newcomer:
Chris Sacca on his move to climate investing, Jack Dorsey's inability to confront big questions, and Travis Kalanick's weakness in managing company culture

Lawrence Abrams / BleepingComputer:
AT&T says it did not suffer a data breach after a threat actor started selling a database purportedly containing the personal info of 70M AT&T customers
Mike Peterson / AppleInsider:
Report: Google is dismantling its Health division, formed in 2018, and scattering its units across the company
Kate Beioley / Financial Times:
UK's CMA recommends an in-depth investigation into Nvidia's planned $40B acquisition of Arm, saying there are “serious competition concerns” about the deal
Josh Horwitz / Reuters:
China passes a data privacy law mandating that data collection has a reasonable purpose, user consent, and limited to “minimum scope”, taking effect November 1
Sean O'Kane / The Verge:
Elon Musk says Tesla is working on a humanoid robot that will handle “tasks that are unsafe, repetitive or boring”, with a prototype “sometime next year”
