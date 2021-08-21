|New York Times:
|Post-Culture / @postcultrev:
|Richard Lawler / The Verge:
|Jeong Park / Sacramento Bee:
|Wall Street Journal:
|MacKenzie Sigalos / CNBC:
|Matthew Hutson / New Yorker:
|Benjamin Pimentel / Protocol:
|Eric Benjamin Seufert / Mobile Dev Memo:
|Chase DiFeliciantonio / San Francisco Chronicle:
|Biz Carson / Protocol:
|Catalin Cimpanu / The Record:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 8:20 PM ET, August 21, 2021.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Mrinalika Roy / Reuters:
|Jon Porter / The Verge:
|Washington Post:
|Emily Birnbaum / Politico:
|Eric Newcomer / Newcomer:
|Lawrence Abrams / BleepingComputer:
|Mike Peterson / AppleInsider:
|Kate Beioley / Financial Times:
|Josh Horwitz / Reuters:
|Sean O'Kane / The Verge: