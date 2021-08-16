Open Links In New Tab
August 16, 2021, 8:15 AM
Joseph Cox / VICE:
T-Mobile investigates claims that hackers stole data from its servers, including phone numbers, names, SSNs, and driver's license info, related to 100M+ people  —  Hackers selling the data are claiming it affects 100 million users.  —  Joseph Cox  —  T-Mobile says it is investigating …
Wall Street Journal:
In a new lawsuit, a US-based contractor claims Huawei stole its tech and pressured it to build a “back door” into a sensitive surveillance project in Pakistan  —  Small U.S. software maker alleges Chinese telecom giant sought live access to data in Pakistan; Huawei denies claim
Julia Angwin / Hello World:
Q&A with Alex Stamos on Apple's proposed child safety features, his reservations about the company's announcement and approach to child safety online, and more  —  Earlier this month Apple dropped a privacy bombshell.  After years of touting its strong commitment to privacy …
Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
Apple details its CSAM detection system, says it expects to set a match threshold of 30 known CSAM images before an iCloud account is flagged for manual review
Wall Street Journal:
A look at chipmakers' race to capitalize on a wave of subsidies, as the US and other western countries reassess their industrial policies to slow China's rise  —  U.S. semiconductor maker's appeal for subsidies plays on national security fears during chip shortage; ‘Never let a good crisis go to waste’
Globes Online:
Cisco confirms it has acquired Epsagon, an Israel-based cloud application monitoring startup; sources say Cisco will be paying $500M  —  Cisco EVP Liz Centoni: When the acquisition closes, the Epsagon team will join our strategy, incubation and applications group.
Joanna Ossinger / Bloomberg:
Crypto staking service Figment raises $50M Series B, led by Senator Investment Group and Liberty City Ventures, source says at a ~$500M valuation  —  - Senator Investment, Liberty City Ventures led the fundraising  — Round values Figment at about $500 million: person familiar
Amanda Silberling / TechCrunch:
Twitter says it is changing the contrast of its new buttons, as users complain about headaches after its redesign that some experts say isn't very accessible  —  After teasing its new font in January, Twitter made some major changes to its website and app design this week.
Steven Kurutz / New York Times:
For some teenagers, making NFTs and other forms of digital art is seen as a gateway to a career as a full-time artist and has become their new summer job  —  Forget mowing lawns and bagging groceries.  Some Gen Z kids are finding other ways to make money this summer.
Kyle Chayka / New Yorker:
Profile of @images_ai, a Twitter account launched by a music student in June, that uses neural networks, including OpenAI's CLIP, to generate surreal art  —  The Twitter account @images_ai has gained a following for its feed of surreal, glitchy, sometimes beautiful images created through machine learning.
Mark Sullivan / Fast Company:
Interview with Niantic CEO John Hanke about the company's vision for the metaverse and how it could become a dystopian nightmare  —  The metaverse, the concept of an alternative, shared digital world that originated in sci-fi, has bubbled up to the surface of tech chatter during the later days of the pandemic.

Ruchi Kumar / The Guardian:
Profile of Rukhshana, a news website started in 2020 by a collective of female Afghan journalists who are now at high risk of violence as the Taliban advance

Ben Smith / New York Times:
Profile of Red Ventures, the South Carolina-based digital media company that in recent years has bought CNET, Lonely Planet, The Points Guy, Healthline, more

Dean Sterling Jones / BuzzFeed News:
Snopes suspends its cofounder David Mikkelson after report finds he published 54 articles between 2015 and 2019 with plagiarized material from LAT and others

Reed Albergotti / Washington Post:
Profile of Philip Agre, a computer scientist turned humanities professor, whose work is considered foundational in studying the effects of technology on society

Earlier Picks

Bill Hathaway / YaleNews:
Study of 12.7M tweets shows social media amplifies expressions of moral outrage, as users learn that such language gets rewarded with more “likes” and “shares”
Daisuke Wakabayashi / New York Times:
In a preliminary ruling, ITC judge finds Google infringed on five patents owned by Sonos; full commission will make a final ruling in December
Mitchell Clark / The Verge:
Twitter pauses rolling out access to apply for verification, after admitting that several fake accounts, reportedly part of a botnet, were wrongly verified
