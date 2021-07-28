|Jon Porter / The Verge:
|Apple:
|Juli Clover / MacRumors:
|Mike Peterson / AppleInsider:
|Jason Schreier / Bloomberg:
|The Guardian:
|Todd Spangler / Variety:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Roland Kelts / Rest of World:
|Reuters:
|Upmanyu Trivedi / Bloomberg:
|Omkar Godbole / CoinDesk:
|Mariella Moon / Engadget:
|Romain Dillet / TechCrunch:
|Nikkei Asia:
|Filipe Espósito / 9to5Mac:
|Leah Nylen / Politico:
|Jonathan Greig / ZDNet:
|Alex Wilhelm / TechCrunch:
|Mary Ann Azevedo / TechCrunch:
|Danielle Bochove / Bloomberg:
|Bloomberg:
|Catalin Cimpanu / The Record:
|Bloomberg:
|Microsoft - Investor Relations:
|Mike Butcher / TechCrunch:
|Charlie Osborne / ZDNet:
|Ian Carlos Campbell / The Verge:
|Natasha Mascarenhas / TechCrunch:
|Gillian Tan / Bloomberg:
|Gillian Tan / Bloomberg:
|Sarah McBride / Bloomberg:
|Bloomberg:
|Alex Heath / The Verge:
|Dustin Volz / Wall Street Journal:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:55 PM ET, July 28, 2021.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai / VICE:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:
|Nikkei Asia:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Andy Greenberg / Wired:
|Bloomberg:
|Dan Taylor / Tech.eu:
|Manish Singh / TechCrunch:
|Krithika Varagur / Wall Street Journal:
|Charlie Osborne / ZDNet:
|Manish Singh / TechCrunch:
|Nicole Wetsman / The Verge:
|Andrés Engler / CoinDesk:
|Alphabet - Investor Relations: