July 25, 2021, 4:30 PM
Stephanie Kirchgaessner / The Guardian:
WhatsApp CEO says they had recorded an attack against 1,400 users over a two-week period in 2019, casting doubts on NSO's defense against Pegasus project claims  —  Will Cathcart claims government officials around the world among 1,400 WhatsApp users targeted in 2019
Kim Zetter / Zero Day:
Uncertainty about the nature of the list of 50K potential Pegasus targets created confusion and controversy, but doesn't negate the investigation's key findings  —  A series of blockbuster stories published this week around a leaked list of 50,000 phone numbers have created confusion …
Sami Fathi / MacRumors:
Mark Gurman: Face ID on the Mac is likely coming within a couple of years, and all iPhones and iPads will transition to Face ID within that timeframe, too  —  Apple plans to bring Face ID to the Mac within the next “couple of years,” respected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman said today in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter.
Kris Holt / Engadget:
Blizzard president calls sexual harassment lawsuit “extremely troubling” in internal memo while a VP says it presents a “distorted and untrue” view of company  —  Blizzard president J. Allen Brack called the allegations ‘extremely troubling.’
Bloomberg:
In a blow to the edtech sector, China orders tutoring companies teaching the school curriculum to go non-profit, bans them from IPOs and raising foreign capital  —  - After-school tutors can't raise capital or float shares  — Sweeping curbs will up-end a once-thriving, big-money sector
New York Times:
A look at FTX, Binance, BitMEX, and their once North America-based founders, who run exchanges for highly-leveraged crypto derivatives trading outside the US  —  A new generation of industry leaders has set up offshore trading exchanges largely beyond the reach of American regulators.

Jon Allsop / Columbia Journalism Review:
How the media is covering the Olympics, as COVID restrictions limit reporters' access to events and athletes and the absence of spectators dampen the atmosphere

Bradley Hope / The Guardian:
An investigative journalist describes the precautions he takes to securely report stories in a world of privatized computer and phone intrusion

Lucas Shaw / Bloomberg:
How Joe and Anthony Russo turned franchise development into a science, creating universes of film, TV, and more for paid streaming services' growing appetites

CNN:
Experts working with companies affected by the Kaseya ransomware attack say Kaseya is requiring companies to sign NDAs before providing access to decryption key
The Cloudflare Blog:
Cloudflare accuses AWS of massive markups on egress bandwidth fees per region, estimating North American and European customers pay 80x the operational costs
Mitchell Clark / The Verge:
Facebook announces the Passthrough API, which allows Oculus Quest 2 developers to use real-world images collected via sensors to create mixed reality apps
