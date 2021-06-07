A better metaphor to describe Apple than “walled garden” is as a carrier, like Verizon, with an intense focus on increasing average revenue per user

Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives Site News
Techmeme
June 7, 2021, 5:10 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Sponsor Events Newsletter

Top News

Hartley Charlton / MacRumors:
Apple details iOS 15 features: notification summaries, Live Text in photos, new ways to share in Messages, cross-app drag and drop, updates to Weather and Maps  —  Apple today previewed iOS 15, the company's next major update for the iPhone, featuring new video calling capabilities …
Chance Miller / 9to5Mac:
As part of iOS 15, Apple updates FaceTime with spatial audio, voice isolation, SharePlay for experiencing video and music together, a web-based version, more  —  Apple has officially taken the wraps off of iOS 15, the next version of its operating system for iPhone users.
Mitchel Broussard / MacRumors:
Apple says iOS 15 users in select US states will be able to add their driver's license to Wallet this fall, and it's working with TSA to improve flight boarding
Monica Chin / The Verge:
Apple says HomeKit accessory makers will be able to integrate Siri voice control into their devices later this year
Chris Welch / The Verge:
Apple details iPadOS 15 updates, introducing larger widgets, App Library, improved multitasking, and the ability to place widgets anywhere on home screen  —  The next big software update is coming this fall  —  Weeks after introducing its most powerful iPad Pro devices ever …
Brian Heater / TechCrunch:
Apple unveils macOS 12 Monterey, with Universal Control, to move the cursor between iPad and Mac using the same trackpad, AirPlay to Mac, Shortcuts, and more  —  The past year has seen some of the most dramatic updates to Macs in recent memory.  At last year's WWDC, Apple announced …
Benjamin Mayo / 9to5Mac:
Apple brings TestFlight to the Mac and launches Xcode Cloud, a continuous integration system that can offload the app build process from Macs  —  Apple today announced its own continuous integration system called ‘Xcode Cloud’.  Xcode Cloud allows developers to commit code which is then built on Apple's servers.
Filipe Espósito / 9to5Mac:
Apple details upcoming updates to Safari, with better tab management and Tab Groups, extensions on iOS and iPadOS, and a more compact design on macOS
Sam Schechner / Wall Street Journal:
France's competition authority says Google agreed to pay a fine of nearly $270M and promised to make it easier for competitors to use its ad tools  —  Deal with competition authority resolves complaint over the firm's digital advertising tactics  —  PARIS— Alphabet Inc.'s Google agreed …
Wall Street Journal:
DOJ says US investigators seized nearly 64 bitcoins, valued at ~$2.3M, that the Colonial Pipeline had paid in ransom to hackers last month  —  Law-enforcement officials seize nearly 64 bitcoin of ransom paid after cyberattack led to closure of East Coast fuel conduit
Jay Peters / The Verge:
Facebook says it will show creators who are using its new tools how much Apple, Google, and others take as a cut of their earnings, through a payout interface  —  The company will launch a new interface showing how fees affect earnings  —  Less than two hours before Apple's big Worldwide …
Chance Miller / 9to5Mac:
Apple debuts iCloud+ as part of iCloud plans, featuring Hide My Email, Private Relay for encrypting device traffic and bouncing it through relays, and more  —  During its WWDC keynote today, Apple unveiled a new iCloud+ service with new features alongside iCloud storage. iCloud+ includes three new features …
Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
Apple unveils watchOS 8, with a new Mindfulness app, Portrait mode photo watch faces, respiratory rate tracking during sleep, support for multiple timers, more  —  Apple is previewing watchOS 8 for Apple Watch at WWDC 2021.  Here's what's new:  —  The post watchOS 8 for Apple Watch brings …
James Titcomb / Telegraph:
Apple paid millions to settle a woman's claims that, after sending her iPhone to Apple for repair, technicians uploaded her nude photos to her Facebook account  —  Technicians posted the private photos and video from her iPhone after she sent it to Apple for repair, according to legal documents

Sponsor Posts

Highspot:
The Key to Scalable, Repeatable Revenue Growth  —  It all starts with consistent performance across your sales team - find out how to unlock your people's potential with new sales enablement innovation.
Mixing Board:
Mixing Board 1.0  —  The community of tech comms and brand experts launches first product offerings.
Oura:
What is “Heart Rate Variability?”  —  It's not just about your heart rate - learn why constant changes in heart rhythm can indicate stress and recovery.
Zoho:
Create visually pleasing presentations with Twemojis and Feather Icons  —  Icons have become an important part of the digital communication world, and they are now slowly starting to play a vital role in the world of presentations.
Sponsor Techmeme
Modern Finance Podcast:
 Alchemix - DeFi Loans That Repay Themselves with Scoopy Trooples
Kevin Rose covers all things cryptocurrency, DeFi, NFTs, stock picks, and more.
Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or RSS.
Add your podcast here
Techmeme Ride Home:
 Tue. 06/08 - Fastly Takes Down The Internet
The day's tech news, every day at 5pm ET. Fifteen minutes and you're up to date.
Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or RSS.
Sponsor this podcast
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:10 PM ET, June 7, 2021.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Daniella Byck / Washingtonian:
Hunter Walker, formerly Yahoo News' White House correspondent, becomes the first solo writer using Substack to get a “hard pass” to cover the White House

Margaret Sullivan / Washington Post:
To find confidential sources, the government has stomped on the First Amendment again by seeking reporters' phone and email records; DOJ's IG should investigate

Brian Stelter / CNN:
Book excerpt: how Fox News became the Trump White House in exile post-election, as Fox moved to the right and gave viewers false hope to fix falling ratings

More News

Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
A better metaphor to describe Apple than “walled garden” is as a carrier, like Verizon, with an intense focus on increasing average revenue per user

Earlier Picks

Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Jeff Bezos says he and his brother Mark will fly on Blue Origin's first human spaceflight on July 20 alongside an auction winner
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Sponsor Events Newsletter