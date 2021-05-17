Open Links In New Tab
New York Times:
Sources detail how Apple relented to escalating demands from China, making changes to governance of its Chinese users' data and agreeing to censor its platforms  —  Apple built the world's most valuable business on top of China.  Now it has to answer to the Chinese government.
Matt Levine / Bloomberg:
Elon Musk is either trading on his unique ability to move the price of Bitcoin and Dogecoin, or just trolling, and both scenarios are bizarre and incredible  —  Oh Elon  —  I am sorry to keep talking about it because it is so stupid, but there really is something unprecedented and amazing …
Makena Kelly / The Verge:
FTC says that US consumers have lost $2M+ in cryptocurrency to scammers impersonating Elon Musk over the past six months  —  And more than $80 million in total cryptocurrency scams  —  Consumers lost over $2 million in cryptocurrency to scammers impersonating Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk …
Brian Stelter / CNN:
AT&T to spin off WarnerMedia and combine it with Discovery in a $43B deal; the new company will be run by Discovery CEO David Zaslav  —  New York (CNN Business)The streaming TV race is about to get even more competitive.  —  On Monday morning AT&T (T) and Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) …
The Information:
Source: Amazon is in talks to acquire MGM, in what would be its biggest move to expand into entertainment  —  Amazon is in discussions to acquire MGM, said a person familiar with the situation, in what would be the ecommerce giant's biggest move yet to expand in entertainment.
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
Apple says the Bluetooth AAC codec used by AirPods Pro and AirPods Max does not support Apple Music's lossless streaming, nor does Lightning on AirPods Max  —  Apple today announced that starting in June, Apple Music songs will be available to stream in Lossless and Hi-Resolution Lossless formats …
Apple:
Apple says it will bring lossless audio to all Apple Music subscribers for free and will support Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, available in June
Filipe Espósito / 9to5Mac:
Apple is working on wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds that will support noise cancellation, according to files in beta versions of iOS 14.6  —  With the release of iOS 14.6 RC today for developers, Apple is preparing to release Apple Music Lossless.
Chance Miller / 9to5Mac:
After Eufy device owners noticed they could access others' cameras and live feeds, Eufy says it was a bug and all users should log out and reset their cameras  —  As we reported earlier today, a huge Eufy privacy breach allowed users to view the live and recorded camera feeds of strangers.
Sean Hollister / The Verge:
Phil Schiller testifies that the App Store drove $400B in physical sales in 2019, which Apple did not take a cut of, and Apple spends ~$50M per year on WWDC  —  And it spends $50 million on WWDC  —  Apple is trying to convince a judge that it's not milking the App Store for all it's worth …
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft launches a personal version of Teams, after previewing it nearly a year ago, available for free  —  Microsoft Teams for personal use exits preview  —  Microsoft is launching the personal version of Microsoft Teams today.  After previewing the service nearly a year ago …
Kevin Randall / Washington Post:
As Parler returns to the App Store, its chief policy officer says posts labeled as “hate” by its AI, hidden on iOS, will be viewable on other devices and web  —  Shut down after the Jan. 6 riot, Parler is using a new artificial intelligence moderation system with more stringent standards …
Jay Peters / The Verge:
Twitch says it is switching to localized subscription prices in some non-US markets, which will often be lower, starting with Turkey and Mexico on May 20  —  Localized pricing is meant to increase streamers' earnings, but they'll need more subscribers  —  Twitch is announcing a big change …
Kurt Schlosser / GeekWire:
Twilio announces it is acquiring business texting startup Zipwhip, which is based in Seattle and employs ~275 people, for $850M in a cash and stock deal  —  Twilio, a communications software company with Seattle roots, is acquiring Seattle-based business-texting startup Zipwhip …
Sarah Krouse / The Information:
Sources: Google's plans to match Apple's ATT changes have been delayed by internal concerns that such moves will diminish mobile ad revenues  —  Pressured by Apple's recent iPhone privacy initiative, Google is accelerating work to limit how app developers can track the 2.5 billion people who use phones powered by its Android software.
Micah Singleton / Billboard:
Amazon Music HD is now available to Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers for free, effectively cutting the Hi-Fi service's price from $14.99 to $9.99 per month  —  The price change undercuts competing high-fidelity offerings and possibly upcoming plans by Spotify and Apple Music.

From Mediagazer

NC Policy Watch:
UNC backs down from offering Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure, instead offering a fixed five-year contract, after conservatives object to her work on The 1619 Project

New York Times:
Sources: Jeff Zucker, who said he expects to leave CNN at the end of 2021, may be open to a longer stay as his “best friend” David Zaslav becomes his boss

Joan E. Solsman / CNET:
WarnerMedia says HBO Max's cheaper, ad-supported tier will cost $10 per month and launch in the first week of June

Earlier Picks

Sebastian Herrera / Wall Street Journal:
Amazon announces WorkingWell, a new program to educate employees on avoiding injuries and improving mental health, expanding to 1,000 facilities by end of 2021
