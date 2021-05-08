Open Links In New Tab
May 8, 2021, 12:15 PM
Miguel Bustillo / Wall Street Journal:
Colonial Pipeline, which carries 45% of fuel consumed on the US East Coast, says it halted operations due to a cyberattack that sources says involves ransomware  —  Operator of the Colonial Pipeline, the leading fuel conduit to the East Coast, said it had temporarily halted operations after discovering the threat Friday
Tim Hardwick / MacRumors:
Flurry analysis: just 4% of iPhone users in the US and 12% worldwide have so far actively chosen to opt into app tracking after the rollout of iOS 14.5  —  An early look at an ongoing analysis of Apple's App Tracking Transparency suggests that the vast majority of iPhone users …
Brian Barrett / Wired:
Using PayPal for Twitter's Tip Jar could reveal tipper's address to the recipient and possibly recipient's email to the tipper; Twitter says it will add a label  —  Sending its users to PayPal has created all sorts of problems that Twitter should have caught ahead of time.
Esther Crawford / Twitter:
Twitter introduces Tip Jar, allowing everyone using Twitter in English to send tips, and a limited group, including journalists and experts, to accept tips
Chris Welch / The Verge:
Google adds YouTube TV to the main YouTube app on Roku devices and says it is securing “free streaming devices” for customers in case talks with Roku fail  —  It's also securing ‘free streaming devices’ for customers in case talks with Roku completely fall apart
Filipe Espósito / 9to5Mac:
Court docs detail Apple's app review process: 500+ people review ~100K apps/week, app rejection rate is less than 40%, less than 1% of rejections are appealed  —  As the Epic Games v. Apple court case goes forward, we have been learning more details about internal discussions within each company about their business models and more.
Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai / VICE:
Apple emails disclosed in Epic trial show that 128M iPhone users, of which 18M were in the US and 55% in China, downloaded apps with XCodeGhost malware in 2015
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
Court docs show Apple offered Hulu and some other “whitelisted developers” special access to App Store APIs, like the cancel/refund API
Anna Leask / NZ Herald:
US endorses Christchurch Call, an effort to stop the spread of extremist content online, which Big Tech signed on to in 2019 and Trump's White House rejected  —  Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald  —  The United States has joined the Christchurch Call to Action …
Don Clark / New York Times:
Semiconductor firms received more than $12B from equity investors in 2020, up 8x since 2016, as the industry sees a spike in new startups and ideas  —  While a variety of industries struggle with supplies, semiconductor experts say there are plenty of new ideas and, most surprising, start-ups.
James Vincent / The Verge:
Sennheiser sells its consumer electronics division to Sonova, a Swiss company best known for its medical audio products like hearing aids and cochlear implants  —  From blasting your eardrums to assisting them in later life  —  Sonova, a Swiss company best known for its medical audio products …
Carnegie Mellon University:
Researchers used an ML algorithm based on neural networks to upgrade a cosmological simulation from low to super resolution, helping to accelerate their studies  —  - Associate Dean for Communications, MCS  —  A universe evolves over billions upon billions of years, but researchers …

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:15 PM ET, May 8, 2021.

To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Devlin Barrett / Washington Post:
Trump's Justice Department secretly obtained phone records for three WaPo reporters over reporting they did in mid-2017 on Russia's role in the 2016 election

Andrew Beaujon / @abeaujon:
Washingtonian editorial staff won't publish today after their CEO implied in a WaPo op-ed that management should categorize remote staff as contractors

Jennifer Maas / The Wrap:
NBC says today's broadcast of Saturday Night Live, with host Elon Musk, will be available to livestream internationally on YouTube for the first time ever

John Paczkowski / BuzzFeed News:
Apple hires ex-Cisco communications chief Stella Low as new VP of worldwide corporate communications; Phil Schiller has been overseeing Apple's PR since 2019

Scott Stein / CNET:
Interview with Mark Zuckerberg on upgrading Quest with pro features, using VR for fitness, VR for kids, Facebook's plans for its Horizon VR world, and more
CNBC:
Amazon partners with tracker maker Tile and smart lock maker Level to enhance the Sidewalk mesh network that Amazon is now using for its Echo and Ring devices
Brad Sams / Petri:
Sources: Microsoft will not ship Windows 10X this year and the OS as it was announced will likely never ship as Microsoft concentrates on updating Windows 10
