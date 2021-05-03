Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives Site News
Techmeme
May 3, 2021, 3:35 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Sponsor Events Newsletter

Top News

Bloomberg:
Sources: Verizon is nearing a deal to sell its media division, including AOL and Yahoo!, to Apollo; deal could be worth ~$5B and be announced as soon as Monday  —  - Deal for Verizon Media could be announced as soon as Monday  — Division includes online brands Yahoo!, AOL and TechCrunch
Lora Kolodny / CNBC:
Neuralink's President and co-founder Max Hodak tweets that he has left the brain-computer interface startup  —  - Neuralink co-founder Max Hodak announced Saturday that he is no longer working with the brain tech company he started with Elon Musk.  — Musk - who is also the CEO of auto …
David Phelan / Forbes:
SEC filing: Rockley Photonics, developer of sensors that can be used for blood pressure and glucose monitoring, says Apple is currently its biggest customer  —  A new report says that a future Apple Watch could have a new raft of health sensors, including blood pressure and …
Pete Rizzo / Bitcoin Magazine:
A look back at Satoshi Nakamoto's role in the Bitcoin project and exchanges with its community, 10 years after the disappearance of the mysterious figure  —  10 years ago today, Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto's disappeared.  Pete Rizzo tells the story.  —  10 years ago today, Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto's disappeared.
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft planned to reduce its cut from 30% to 12% for Xbox games too, a document filed as part of Epic vs Apple lawsuit in January shows  —  Confidential Microsoft documents reveal some big plans  —  Microsoft had been planning to cut its Xbox store cut to just 12 percent …
Doug Kramer / The Cloudflare Blog:
Cloudflare, which was sued by “patent troll” Sable Networks, is offering a $100K bounty to those who can find evidence of prior art on Sable Networks' patents  —  Here we go again.  —  On March 15, Cloudflare was sued by a patent troll called Sable Networks …
Alyse Stanley / Gizmodo:
After an investigation found 800+ Etsy listings for weapons, porn, other items violating its policies, Etsy says it'll invest ~$40M in policy enforcement in '21  —  The online marketplace Etsy has been flooded with activity since the pandemic's onset as millions flocked to online shopping to stave off lockdown blues.
Joseph Cox / VICE:
At least 15 Basecamp employees announced on Twitter that they are leaving the company, with some specifically citing new policy banning political talk at work  —  Multiple employees say they are leaving specifically because of recent policy changes.  —  On Friday, numerous employees …
New York Times:
SensorTower data shows Clubhouse has been downloaded 1.1M times in the Middle East, where its users see it as an open forum to discuss politics and taboo issues  —  The social networking app is booming in authoritarian countries, where users are speaking freely about otherwise taboo topics.
Meir Orbach / CTech:
Israeli startup Locusview raises $64M Series A for its digital construction management suite that helps companies manage infrastructure capital projects  —  The Israeli startup has managed within two years of the launch of its first product to integrate it in over 20 of the biggest energy infrastructure companies in the U.S.

Sponsor Posts

DataStax:
Global scale on a startup budget?  —  Go with the original planetary scale database — DataStax Astra built on Apache Cassandra™.  Start for free and pay only for what you use with serverless!
Oura:
7 Tips for a Good Night's Sleep  —  Want to improve your sleep and build healthy habits that can last a lifetime?  Put these 7 tips to the test.
Zoho:
Top 15 email marketing terms every marketer should know  —  Are you new to email marketing?  Don't worry—we were all at that stage once.  We put together a few terms that we think will help you through your email marketing journey.
Secureframe:
Secureframe helps companies get enterprise-ready by streamlining SOC 2 security compliance.  —  Secureframe allows companies to get secure within weeks, rather than months and monitors 40+ services.  Get started today!
Sponsor Techmeme
Modern Finance Podcast:
 Art Blocks - Generative NFT Art with Erick Snowfro
Kevin Rose covers all things cryptocurrency, DeFi, NFTs, stock picks, and more.
Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or RSS.
Add your podcast here
Techmeme Ride Home:
 (Bonus) Bull-Bear Case For Clubhouse
The day's tech news, every day at 5pm ET. Fifteen minutes and you're up to date.
Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or RSS.
Sponsor this podcast
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:35 AM ET, May 3, 2021.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Oliver Darcy / CNN:
WaPo, NYT, and NBC News issue significant corrections, retracting earlier reporting that said Giuliani and OAN had been warned by the FBI about Russian disinfo

Bente Birkeland / Colorado Public Radio:
Newsmax settles with a Dominion Voting Systems staffer after airing false claims of voting machine manipulation, issuing an apology; the staffer dropped suit

Sara Fischer / Axios:
Twitter to launch ad campaign to promote local journalism, starting with 28 full-page ads in local papers across the Gannett/USA Today and McClatchy networks

More News

Sam Goldheart / iFixit News:
Teardown of Apple's AirTag: it has a magnet to turn its body into a speaker driver, but still has a more compact design than the Tile Mate or Galaxy SmartTag
Laurens Cerulus / Politico:
Critics say the EU should focus on producing older generations of chips instead of making big plans to invest billions of euros into cutting-edge chip-making
Anthony Ha / TechCrunch:
Helsinki-based Yousician, which claims to have 20M MAUs across its music education app and guitar tuning app, raises $28M Series B led by True Ventures

Earlier Picks

Anton Shilov / Tom's Hardware:
Researchers find new exploit leaving all modern AMD and Intel processors with micro-op caches defenseless to Spectre threat, in spite of all current mitigations
Patrick McGee / Financial Times:
By limiting iOS apps' ad tracking capabilities, Apple could see increased commissions from IAPs and subscriptions if developers start charging for apps
Taylor Lorenz / New York Times:
A look at Zed Run, a digital horse racing platform where users breed, race, and trade NFT horses, with some digital steeds and stables selling for six figures
David Lazarus / Los Angeles Times:
CA appellate court rules Amazon is responsible for the safety of third-party products it sells, rejecting Amazon's claim of merely connecting buyers and sellers
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Sponsor Events Newsletter