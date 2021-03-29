Open Links In New Tab
Matt Day / Bloomberg:
After a monthslong campaign, the union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer, AL, has concluded and vote counting begins on Tuesday, overseen by the NLRB  —  - A tussle over ballot eligibility could last for several days  — With stakes high, Amazon and union waged testy information war
Ben Gilbert / Insider:
Newly created Twitter accounts labeled as Amazon employees are defending the company amid a union drive; Amazon admitted in 2018 to paying for similar tweets  —  - Amazon's paid army of employee Twitter users is at it again, this time criticizing unionization.
Jason Del Rey / Vox:
Sources: Amazon's recent tweets aimed at politicians came after Bezos told execs they were not pushing back enough on criticism that was inaccurate
Corbin Davenport / XDA Developers:
Xiaomi unveils €1,200 Mi 11 Ultra, with a rear-facing 1.1-inch AMOLED screen, and the Mi 11i, Mi 11 Lite series, Mi Band 6, and an AirPower-like charging pad  —  Xiaomi released the Mi 11 already in Europe last month following its debut in China at the end of last year.
Todd Bishop / GeekWire:
T-Mobile will end its TVision live TV offerings, partner with Philo and YouTube TV, and make Google Messages the default messaging app for Android customers  —  T-Mobile will make Google Messages its default messaging app for customers on Android devices, provide new backup and storage options via …
Alan Suderman / Associated Press:
Sources: SolarWinds hackers gained access to emails of Trump administration's top DHS officials, including acting Secretary Chad Wolf and cybersecurity staff  —  Suspected Russian hackers gained access to email accounts belonging to the Trump administration's head of the Department …
Ax Sharma / BleepingComputer:
The official PHP Git repository was hacked, adding a backdoor RCE to the PHP source code; PHP maintainer says the changes were reverted within a few hours  —  In the latest software supply chain attack, the official PHP Git repository was hacked and the code base tampered with.
Axios:
Sources: Substack is raising $65M at a $650M valuation; a16z will lead the round  —  Substack is raising $65 million in new venture capital funding that would value the company at around $650 million, Axios has learned.  Existing investor Andreessen Horowitz is leading the round.
Noor Zainab Hussain / Reuters:
Visa says it will allow the use of cryptocurrency USD Coin to settle transactions on its payment network and has launched a pilot program with Crypto.com  —  (Reuters) - Visa Inc said on Monday it will allow the use of the cryptocurrency USD Coin to settle transactions on its payment network …
David McLaughlin / Bloomberg:
FTC abandons its antitrust lawsuit against Qualcomm, says it won't seek a Supreme Court review of a 2020 federal appeals court decision that acquitted Qualcomm  —  - FTC declines to seek Supreme Court review of monopoly case  — Company was accused of abusing dominance in cell-phone chips
Nikkei Asia:
Source: Japan plans to issue digital certificates to those inoculated against COVID-19, joining China, the EU, and others embracing app-based vaccine passports  —  Certificate aims to enable travelers an easy way to prove they are inoculated  —  TOKYO — Japan will issue digital health certificates …
Emily Birnbaum / Protocol:
Eight current and former members of the American Bar Association's antitrust section say it's heavily influenced by lawyers from Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Google  —  One of the most trusted institutions in the decades-long debate over antitrust law in America is dominated by lawyers tied …

From Mediagazer

Lyz / Men Yell at Me:
A nuanced conversation with Talia Lavin about the emotional toll of online harassment, and how journalists can try to keep themselves and their families safer

Katie Robertson / New York Times:
The Texas Tribune's editorial director, Stacy-Marie Ishmael, and chief product officer, Millie Tran, say they will leave next month, both citing an intense year

Mike Juang / Ad Age:
Bloomberg Media is developing its own advertising platform, called Bloomberg Iris, joining a growing list of publishers devising in-house solutions

Ana Swanson / New York Times:
Lawmakers and lobbyists have been trying to influence the Bureau of Industry and Security, a federal agency that decides America's tech relationship with China

James Vincent / The Verge:
Boston Dynamics unveils Stretch, a robot that it says can move up to 800 boxes an hour in warehouses
Fanny Potkin / Reuters:
Facebook says it has planned two new undersea cables in a project with Google and local telcos to connect Singapore, Indonesia, and North America
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
UK-based used car marketplace Cazoo to go public on NYSE through a SPAC, valuing it at $7B and raising $1.6B
Bloomberg:
Bilibili drops more than 6% in its Hong Kong debut early Monday after raising $2.6B
