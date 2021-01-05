Open Links In New Tab
January 5, 2021, 1:10 PM
Top News

Corin Faife / The Markup:
After Facebook turned on political advertising for the Georgia election, partisan content elbowed out traditional news sites in users' news feeds  —  Ahead of crucial senate runoffs, Facebook reversed its political ad ban, and the impact was visible on users' feeds
Saniya More / The Block:
Square says US FinCEN's proposed cryptocurrency regulation will inhibit widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies and hinder current law enforcement efforts  —  Square is the latest company to go public with its opposition to proposed rulemaking from the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).
Aislinn Keely / The Block:
OCC says banks and savings associations can now run crypto nodes and use associated stablecoins for “permissible payment activities”  —  National banks and federal savings associations can use public blockchains and stablecoins for settlement, The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency …
TechCrunch:
Twitter has acquired social podcasting app Breaker and its team will join Twitter to help build Twitter Spaces; Breaker app will shut down on January 15  —  Twitter has acquired social broadcasting app Breaker, the companies announced today via a combination of blog posts and tweets.
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Leak shows Microsoft is working on One Outlook, a version of its Outlook app that will merge existing mail and calendar apps for desktops; release goal is 2022  —  Designed to replace the built-in Windows 10 Mail app  —  Microsoft is testing a new Outlook app that will replace its built-in Mail and Calendar apps on Windows 10.
Rebecca Falconer / Axios:
NYSE says it no longer plans to delist China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom, but will continue to evaluate applicability of an US EO to the companies  —  The New York Stock Exchange announced late Monday it no longer plans to delist three Chinese companies.
Stephanie Chan / Sensor Tower Blog:
Global consumer spending in mobile apps reached a record $111B in 2020, up 30.2% YoY, of which $72.3B was spent on the App Store and $38.6B on the Play Store  —  2020 was a record-setting year for both mobile games and non-game apps, and consumer spending on Apple's App Store and Google Play soared …
Kif Leswing / CNBC:
Qualcomm announces CEO Steve Mollenkopf is retiring and current president, Cristiano Amon, will take over on June 30  —  - Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf is retiring this year, the company just announced.  — The company has recently emerged from a thicket of challenges including business model scrutiny …
Michael Grothaus / Fast Company:
None of Google's iOS apps have been updated since December 7, the day before Apple began requiring developers submit info for privacy labels  —  As of December 8, Apple requires developers to publish privacy labels for their apps.  The last time Google updated any of its iOS apps was the day before.
Megan Rose Dickey / TechCrunch:
A group of over 200 Google and Alphabet workers have announced their plan to form a union, open to both employees and contractors  —  A group of more than 200 Google and Alphabet workers have announced the formation of the Alphabet Workers Union, The New York Times first reported.

From Mediagazer

Julia Alexander / The Verge:
Peacock's signup page breaks down tiers according to the degree of access to The Office, as annoyed users complain of ads in the Premium Plus tier

Chris Roush / Talking Biz News:
Reuters EIC Stephen J. Adler announces that he will retire in April 2021, after ten years at the head of the newsroom

Manori Ravindran / Variety:
Comcast appoints Dana Strong to succeed Jeremy Darroch as CEO of Sky Group; Strong was previously president and COO of UK's Virgin Media

More News

Yoolim Lee / Bloomberg:
Sources: Indonesia's Gojek is in advanced talks for a merger with local e-commerce giant PT Tokopedia; the combined entity would be valued over $18B

Earlier Picks

Matt Stoller / BIG:
SolarWinds hack is an example of private equity firms wrecking software companies and degrading their products' security to the detriment of national security
Eileen Yu / ZDNet:
Singapore now says local law enforcement can access COVID-19 contact tracing data; 78% of its population has adopted the TraceTogether app and wearable token
Reuters:
Alibaba founder Jack Ma has not appeared in a public setting since a late October forum in Shanghai, where he was critical of China's regulatory system
Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
Kuo: Apple to release an AR device, “AirTags” item trackers, its first devices with Mini-LED displays, more Apple Silicon Macs, and new AirPods in 2021
Kim Lyons / The Verge:
Slack confirmed it suffered a widespread outage Monday morning but resolved most problems as of 3pm ET, except for some integrations and email notifications
