December 29, 2020, 2:45 PM
Reed Albergotti / Washington Post:
Leaked docs: Lens, a supplier for Apple, Tesla, Amazon, used alleged forced Uighur labor; Apple says it has confirmed its suppliers have not used forced labor  —  New documents show Lens Technology, which makes iPhone glass and is owned by China's richest woman, received Uighur Muslim laborers transferred from Xinjiang.
Reed Albergotti / Washington Post:
Federal judge dismisses Apple lawsuit accusing mobile device virtualization company Corellium of violating copyright law for its software that runs iOS on PCs  —  Corellium helps customers find bugs in Apple's mobile operating system.  Apple aimed to shut it down.
CoinDesk:
Coinbase says it will suspend trading of XRP on January 19, 2021, following the SEC's suit against Ripple  —  Coinbase said it will suspend trading of XRP, the cryptocurrency the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claimed last week is really a security.
Bloomberg:
Source: Ant Group is planning to fold its financial operations into a holding company that could be regulated more like a bank  —  - Financial units face stricter regulation in planned structure  — Lifestyle businesses to be excluded from holding company
Olivia Solon / NBC News:
Police rely heavily on car sensor and infotainment system data, including GPS and call records, to challenge alibis, thanks to looser privacy standards for cars  —  On June 26, 2017, the lifeless body of Ronald French, a bearded auto mechanic with once-twinkling eyes, was mysteriously found in a cornfield in Kalamazoo County, Michigan.
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Graphcore, which designs chips designed for AI workloads, raises $222M Series E led by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan at a $2.77B post-money valuation  —  Applications based on artificial intelligence — whether they are systems running autonomous services, platforms being used …
Anthony Ha / TechCrunch:
CommonGround, a stealth startup aiming to debut a product in 2021 that rethinks online communication with “4D collaboration”, raises $19M led by Matrix Partners  —  CommonGround, a startup developing technology for what its founders describe as “4D collaboration,” is announcing that it has raised $19 million in funding.
Bloomberg:
Sources detail Reliance Industries' plans for 2021 after raising $27B this year: support for 5G, integration of WhatsApp payments into its services, and more  —  - Asia's richest man is trying to transform his business empire  — 5G, WhatsApp integration, energy unit deal are 2021 priorities

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:45 PM ET, December 29, 2020.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

