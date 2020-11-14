Open Links In New Tab
Salvador Rodriguez / CNBC:
Unity posted a net loss of $144.7M, up 218% YoY, on revenue of $200.8M, up 53.3% YoY, in its first earnings report since the company went public in September  —  - Video game software developer Unity Software's stock fell more than 6% in after-hours trading on Thursday as the company posted …
Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
Microsoft says it detected three APTs, from N. Korea and Russia, that launched attacks on at least seven companies developing a COVID-19 vaccine or treatments  —  The three state-sponsored hacker groups (APTs) are Russia's Strontium (Fancy Bear) and North Korea's Zinc (Lazarus Group) and Cerium.
Ken Shirriff / @kenshirriff:
[Thread] A look at the first ARM processor ARM1, which was built in 1985 and had 25K transistors, next to Apple's M1 chip, which has 8 cores and 16B transistors  —  how it started: how it's going: https://twitter.com/...
Dan Levin / New York Times:
The challenge of closing the digital divide for students has proved daunting in N. Carolina, which has a large rural population lacking reliable internet access  —  Millions of American students lack reliable internet access.  Some are learning in parking lots connected to Wi-Fi buses or crashing with relatives to get online.
Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:
Facebook plans to use machine learning to sort its moderation queue prior to human review, prioritizing viral and potentially severe content first  —  Facebook says it's using AI to prioritize potentially problematic posts for human moderators to review as it works to more quickly remove content that violates its community guidelines.
Brandon Russell / XDA Developers:
Amazon announces the GameOn app for Android, which lets mobile gamers record and share gameplay clips  —  Amazon has unveiled another gaming service, this time aimed at mobile users.  Dubbed Amazon GameOn, the service makes it easy for users to capture and share mobile gameplay.
Tawnell D. Hobbs / Wall Street Journal:
Analysis finds that nearly three dozen ransomware attacks have targeted US school districts educating 700,000+ students since the pandemic began in March  —  Districts around the U.S. are fighting a wave of increasingly aggressive hackers, who are publicly posting sensitive student information
Lauren Feiner / CNBC:
DoorDash files for IPO, says it had revenue of $1.9B and loss of $149M in the first nine months of 2020, vs. revenue of $587M and loss of $533M a year ago  —  - DoorDash, the leading food delivery app in the U.S., filed its IPO prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.
Rich Karlgaard / Forbes:
Q&A with AI expert Kai-Fu Lee on China catching up to the US in AI, his investment philosophy, ethics in AI, China's natural advantages, and more  —  Any credible list of influential books about tech from the last decade would include AI Superpowers: China, Silicon Valley and the New World Order by Kai-Fu Lee.
Cameron Faulkner / The Verge:
Oculus Quest 2 update adds support for 90Hz games; Oculus Move, an app for tracking fitness metrics while playing, rolls out next week  —  Plus, the mobile app will be able to record the headset's screen in late November  —  Oculus has rolled out its first big update for the Quest 2 …
Will Douglas Heaven / MIT Technology Review:
Scientists criticize a lack of transparency in AI research, citing issues of replication in research and unequal access to code, proprietary data, and hardware  —  Tech giants dominate research but the line between real breakthrough and product showcase can be fuzzy.  Some scientists have had enough.
Ars Technica:
Many Mac users experienced app slowdowns during the launch of Big Sur, possibly due to issues with Apple's OCSP service being unable to validate certificates  —  Even Macs that didn't upgrade to Big Sur had problems.  —  Mac users today began experiencing unexpected issues …
Andrew Cunningham / Ars Technica:
Comprehensive macOS 11.0 Big Sur review: the end of OS X era

