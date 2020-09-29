Open Links In New Tab
September 29, 2020, 1:15 AM
Daisuke Wakabayashi / New York Times:
With Netflix, Spotify, and others bypassing Google's 30% cut of IAPs, Google now says all Play Store apps must use its billing system, giving a year to comply  —  Some companies like Netflix and Spotify had avoided making the payment when people paid for something inside their apps.
Brian Armstrong / The Coinbase Blog:
Coinbase publishes a “clarification” of its mission, stating it won't take on activism outside of its focus or debate causes or political candidates internally  —  There have been a lot of difficult events in the world this year: a global pandemic, shelter in place, social unrest …
Chris Duckett / ZDNet:
Multiple Microsoft 365 services including Office, Teams, Power Platform, and Dynamic365 are restored after major global outage for several hours  —  Microsoft continuing to look into the problem after roll back fails to solve issue.  —  Microsoft is currently looking into an authentication error hitting its Office 365 systems.
Channel 4 News:
A leak of data used by Trump's 2016 campaign, spanning 5,000+ files and ~5TB, details ~200M Americans, with a “Deterrence” label applied to 3.5M Black Americans  —  3.5 million Black Americans were profiled and categorised as ‘Deterrence’ by Trump campaign - voters they wanted to stay home on election day
Todd Spangler / Variety:
Roku launches a redesigned $100 Ultra with Dolby Vision, shipping in Oct., with plans to add AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to some 4K Roku models later in 2020  —  Roku is launching a redesigned version of its top-of-the-line Ultra player and announced plans to introduce a new standalone app for its free Roku Channel later this year.
Jon Porter / The Verge:
Roku launches $130 Streambar, which combines a compact soundbar with a 4K and HDR streaming device, shipping in mid-October
Malcolm Owen / AppleInsider:
Judge proposes a jury trial for the Apple vs Epic case, likely to start in July 2021, while seemingly pushing back on some of Epic's key points in the hearing  —  During Monday's hearing for Epic and Apple's legal battle over the App Store and “Fortnite,” the judge suggested that the public's opinion …
Jeff John Roberts / Fortune:
Former Amazon exec and her family settle with SEC over insider trading scheme that led to profits of $1.4M, agree to penalties of $1M+ and to pay back profits  —  A senior manager in Amazon's tax department ran an insider trading scheme in which she, along with her husband and father-in-law …
Bloomberg:
McAfee has filed for a Nasdaq IPO in a filing with the SEC, listing the size of the offering as $100M which is a placeholder likely to change  —  - McAfee adds to $12.8 billion software IPO rush in U.S.  — TPG- and Thoma Bravo-backed firm swung to profit this year
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Amazon launches Personal Shopper for men's fashion for $4.99 per month, expanding on its similar offering for women rivalling Stitch Fix  —  Amazon is introducing a personal shopping service for men's fashion.  The service, now available to Prime members, is an expansion of the existing Personal Shopper …
Sam Schechner / Wall Street Journal:
Sources: DuckDuckGo failed to win Google's Q4 auction for placement on Android's default search engine choice screen in big EU countries  —  DuckDuckGo is among search engines that lost most auctions to appear in system Google built to comply with a 2018 EU antitrust decision

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:15 AM ET, September 29, 2020.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Oliver Darcy / CNN:
Tuesday's debate will be a rare moment where everyone will be watching the same event without ideological filters provided by TV networks

Sara Fischer / Axios:
Bloomberg Media will launch Bloomberg Wealth on Thursday, focusing on personal finances including careers, education, stock trading, and cryptocurrencies

Marion Renault / Columbia Journalism Review:
Critics have long lost faith in Ohio's The Columbus Dispatch to fairly cover race issues, as its staff remains 95% white in a city of 44% nonwhite residents

Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Google says it's working on making it easier for Android users to install and use third-party app stores, starting with Android 12 next year
Jess Joho / Mashable:
A look back at HOTorNOT, created in 2000 by two UC Berkeley grads on a lark, which was one of the first popular sites to let users create a public profile
New York Times:
Social media platforms need to publicly declare a unified strategy to combat election misinformation, including Trump prematurely claiming victory via tweet
Kris Holt / Engadget:
Dell announces updated XPS 13 and XPS 13 2-in-1 with Intel's Tiger Lake CPUs, Thunderbolt 4, and more, shipping on Sept. 30 starting at $999

Ryan Browne / CNBC:
Uber wins legal fight to regain London license as a judge overturned a ban by the city's transport regulator TfL
Annie Palmer / CNBC:
Amazon says its Prime Day annual sale will take place on October 13 and 14 after the original summer date was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic
New York Times:
Federal judge grants a preliminary injunction against a Trump administration order that would have banned TikTok from US app stores
