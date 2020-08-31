Open Links In New Tab
August 31, 2020, 10:05 AM
Wall Street Journal:
China's state media quoted a government adviser who said ByteDance should study the new export list and “seriously and cautiously” consider halting TikTok deal
Akhil Arora / NDTV Gadgets 360:
Netflix says it is offering free access to select original content for non-subscribers, on Android and web, with a 30-second skippable ad for Netflix  —  Available on Android and computer browsers globally.  —  Snapchat  —  HIGHLIGHTS  —  Netflix is offering limited free access …
Erin Griffith / New York Times:
Employees at equity management service Carta, most of them women, say they were belittled, excluded from meetings, and punished if they voiced their concerns  —  Current and former workers at Carta, a hot Silicon Valley fintech company, said they were belittled, excluded and punished if they spoke up.
Wall Street Journal:
Internal postings show Ankhi Das, a top Facebook exec in India, supported “strongman” Modi's party before he was elected in 2014 and disparaged its main rival  —  Some employees said the sentiments and actions conflicted with the company's longstanding neutrality pledge
Monica Chin / The Verge:
Lenovo announces a new flagship laptop line, the Yoga 9: convertible 14" and 15" Yoga 9i starts at $1,399, while non-convertible Yoga Slim 9i starts at $1,599  —  A slim device with a leather cover  —  Lenovo has announced a new flagship consumer laptop line, the Yoga 9 series.
Annie Palmer / CNBC:
FAA says it has given Amazon permission to operate its Prime Air delivery drones; Amazon began testing the fleet in 2013, aiming to make deliveries in 30 mins  —  - Amazon on Monday received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to operate its fleet of Prime Air delivery drones.
Bloomberg:
Tech IPOs could raise $57B+ this year, the highest since 1999, as Ant Group aims to raise $30B+ in its October IPO in Hong Kong and Shanghai  —  - Ant's $30 billion gambit caps an unusual year for tech debuts  — Investors are piling into tech despite global uncertainty
Max Willens / Digiday:
As Pages eligible for Facebook's in-stream ads grow, some brands say its brand safety tools lag behind YouTube, as Facebook focuses on increasing ad inventory  —  Ad buyers are getting nervous about how crowded Facebook's in-stream video program has grown lately.

Margaret Sullivan / Washington Post:
As CNN's Daniel Dale and others get more TV airtime to highlight Trump's lying, the effectiveness of fact-checking at changing minds is questionable

Ben Smith / New York Times:
An interview with Andrew Sullivan, who says he's earning ~$500K/year on Substack, after his positions on race and genetics pushed him out of mainstream media

Alexandra Alter / New York Times:
A spike in print book sales, up 12% from early June and mid-August, and capacity issues at printing companies are forcing publishers to scramble to meet demand

More News

Olga Kharif / Bloomberg:
Report: black market for stolen game logins generates $1B annually, with logins for Fortnite, Roblox, Minecraft, and RuneScape accounting for ~$700M in sales
Karen Hao / MIT Technology Review:
Online creators are creating deepfake memes as the technology grows more accessible, and publishing YouTube instructions so others can learn how

Earlier Picks

Fred Lambert / Electrek:
Tesla releases new software update to visually detect speed limit signs and more
Christopher Mims / Wall Street Journal:
A look at autonomous boat tech as ocean research nonprofit Promare says it will unveil in September a fully autonomous ship called Mayflower with IBM as partner
Cory Doctorow / OneZero :
Cory Doctorow highlights the conceptual limitations of Shoshana Zuboff's “surveillance capitalism” and details how to dismantle it
Jack Morse / Mashable:
Slack discloses a now fixed critical RCE flaw in its desktop app; Slack paid $1,750 bug bounty to researcher, which critics say is a paltry sum
Dara Kerr / CNET:
How a law professor became the target of posts on conservative sites, social media harassment, and PR firms hired by gig economy companies, for supporting AB5
