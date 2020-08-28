Open Links In New Tab
August 28, 2020, 4:50 AM
Dan Primack / Axios:
Walmart says it is working with Microsoft on the TikTok deal, sources say with the idea of turning TikTok US into an e-commerce app for creators and users  —  Microsoft is working with Walmart on its efforts to buy TikTok's U.S. business from China's ByteDance, Axios has learned from multiple sources close to the process.
Alex Sherman / CNBC:
Sources: Walmart sought majority stake in TikTok, but US demanded a tech firm as lead investor; Walmart originally was in consortium with SoftBank and Alphabet  —  - Walmart wanted to be the majority owner of TikTok, but the U.S. government demanded a technology company that could secure …
The Wrap:
Sources: Oracle has taken the lead position to acquire TikTok and is offering $10B in cash, $10B in stock, and 50% of TikTok's annual profit to ByteDance
Alex Sherman / CNBC:
Sources: TikTok likely to announce a sale of US, Canada, Australia, and NZ operations in a deal worth $20B to $30B as soon as next week
Financial Times:
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigns, sources say after Trump threatened to ban the app; Vanessa Pappas, currently general manager of TikTok, will become interim head
Reuters:
Facebook says that to add the new paid events feature to its app on iOS, Apple had it remove a message telling users that Apple takes a 30% cut of sales  —  (Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Thursday told Reuters that Apple Inc rejected its attempt to tell users the iPhone maker would take a 30% cut …
Sara Fischer / Axios:
Facebook warns publishers that Apple's upcoming privacy changes in iOS 14, which clamp down on ad tracking IDFA usage, will make Audience Network less effective
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Amazon unveils Halo, a $100 fitness band with an app to track emotional tone and create 3D scans for body fat, with an optional $4/month subscription service  —  It makes a 3D model of your body and tracks the emotional tone in your voice  —  Amazon is getting into the health gadget market …
Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
Facebook sues MobiBurn, which provides SDK to embed ads in apps, claiming it illegally collected Facebook users' data and failed to comply with an audit  —  Facebook also sued the operator of a website selling Instagram followers, likes, and comments.  —  Facebook has filed lawsuits today …
Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
DOJ sues to recover 280 BTC and ETH accounts the DOJ believes are storing funds that North Korean hackers stole from two cryptocurrency exchanges in 2019  —  US officials are going after 280 BTC and ETH accounts storing funds North Korean hackers stole from two cryptocurrency exchanges.
C. Scott Brown / Android Authority:
Leaked video appears to show LG's forthcoming dual-screen Wing, which has a rumored 6.8-inch main display and a flip-out 4-inch second display  —  - The video gives us ideas of possible use cases for a phone with this design, and they are pretty compelling.
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Google revamps Assistant's Snapshot feature for iOS and Android, adding personalized recommendations powered by existing user data  —  Google is revamping its two-year old “Snapshot” feature in Google Assistant for iOS and Android.  The company in 2018 had first introduced Google Assistant Snapshot …
Shubham Agarwal / Digital Trends:
Twitter says it “may limit the visibility” of “copypasta” tweets that feature text that has been copy and pasted without any modifications from the source  —  Twitter will now hide tweets that feature text that's been copy and pasted without any modifications from the source.
Sarah Frier / Bloomberg:
Facebook allows advertisers to target users in mainland China, despite national ban; Facebook says this is intentional, as a “small fraction” can circumvent ban  —  - Social network has been blocked in mainland China since 2009  — Ad archive shows messages targeting Beijing, Shanghai, Yunnan
Tweets: @swodinsky
Chris Gilliard / OneZero :
The technocratic language Facebook uses in its takedown reports hides the human trauma caused by material that exists only because Facebook made it possible  —  These reports obscure a torrent of hate speech and other toxic content  —  If  —  you've never read a Facebook …
Russell Brandom / The Verge:
Facebook users reported Kenosha Guard's Page and event to Facebook before the shootings but were told it did not violate its policies; the Pages are now gone

Scott Stein / CNET:
Inside Facebook's Horizon, a VR massive multiplayer world, as it enters an invite-only beta, as questions remain about privacy and safety

Rafat Ali / Skift:
A few lessons for the events industry from digital turning points in music, video, and news industries, as Zoom transforms events like Napster changed music
Annie Palmer / CNBC:
Amazon opens its first Fresh grocery store in Los Angeles to select customers, equipped with Dash Carts and voice-activated Echo Show displays
