August 23, 2020, 12:20 PM
CNBC:
TikTok confirms it plans to sue the Trump administration as early as next week over executive order banning transactions with TikTok and ByteDance  —  TikTok is planning to sue the Trump administration over the president's executive order banning transactions with the popular video-sharing app …
Sean Hollister / The Verge:
Apple says it won't require IAP in WordPress app “since the developer removed the display of their service payment options”, apologizes for confusion caused  —  “We [...] apologize for any confusion that we have caused”  —  On Friday, the internet erupted in a small way to learn …
Sean Hollister / The Verge:
Matt Mullenweg says Automattic will add IAP for WordPress.com plans to WordPress iOS app after Apple froze app updates and demanded the addition  —  This sounds ridiculous  —  WordPress, the iOS app, lets you build and manage a website right from your iPhone or iPad.
Kif Leswing / CNBC:
In a legal filing, Apple accuses Epic Games of anticompetitive behavior, producing three emails from Tim Sweeney to show that Epic asked for a special deal
David Berreby / National Geographic:
A detailed look at some key developments/breakthroughs in robotics, amid an increasing interest in robots during the pandemic, and what to expect in the future  —  Machines now perform all sorts of tasks: They clean big stores, patrol borders, and help autistic children.  But will they make life better for humans?
Wall Street Journal:
As workspace usage of Slack and Microsoft Teams soars, lawyers see an uptick in harassment claims, as messaging is more informal and often misinterpreted  —  Chat applications have become a major way employees stay connected, but some see an uptick in agitation and bullying
Alex Kantrowitz / OneZero :
Workplace chat apps may alter work conversations the way social media alters public discourse, leading to issues like internal divisions and group harassment  —  Slack and its counterparts ‘create problems, high school-type problems,’ one CEO said  —  Sitting among peers at a gathering a few years ago …
Brian Krebs / Krebs on Security:
FBI and CISA warn of an ongoing voice phishing campaign targeting remote workers in the US aimed at stealing login credentials for corporate networks/VPNs  —  The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on Thursday issued a joint alert …
Alex Kantrowitz / OneZero:
Q&A with Casey Newton on incentives for media and reporters in the age of social media, why some people in tech hate tech press, evolution of Facebook, and more  —  The Verge's Silicon Valley editor discusses tech media, recent issues with Facebook, and more … Part of the tech world is fed up with tech journalists.
Grady McGregor / Fortune:
MediaTek stock dropped 10%+ last week as investors fear that newly tightened US sanctions against Huawei, announced last week, now also apply to MediaTek chips  —  The Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek was poised to be one of the largest beneficiaries of the United States' yearslong campaign against Huawei, the Chinese telecom giant.

