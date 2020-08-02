Open Links In New Tab
August 2, 2020, 12:25 PM
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Microsoft, which was in advanced talks to buy the US operations of TikTok, has paused negotiations after Trump said on Friday that he opposes the deal  —  Talks aren't believed to be dead, but the companies are trying to get clarity on White House's stance
Echo Wang / Reuters:
Sources: ByteDance has agreed to divest US operations of TikTok under a proposed new deal with the White House that would see Microsoft take over TikTok in US  —  NEW YORK (Reuters) - China's ByteDance has agreed to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok completely in a bid to save a deal with the White House …
CNBC:
President Trump told reporters on Friday that he will act soon to ban TikTok in the United States
Michael Schuman / The Atlantic:
Profile of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming, his early decision to make TikTok an international platform, and how TikTok's fate rests on US-China relations
Elaine Low / Variety:
Profile of Netflix's Bela Bajaria, who is leading the company's content growth outside of the US as its VP of local language originals  —  She relished the development process and reading the latest drafts of scripts, which she calls the most formative part of her early Hollywood education.
Gil Kazimirov / OneZero :
A look back at the rise of the custom ringtone industry, which had sales of $1.1B at its peak in 2007 before sales shrunk by 97% in the following decade  —  Before the iPhone, Venmo, or Spotify, there were ringtones.  You might remember them fondly as those lo-fidelity sounds we used …
Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
Court documents show how FBI used a leaked copy of the OGUsers forum database, user details from Discord, and data from Coinbase to track down Twitter hackers  —  A timeline of the Twitter hack composed from court documents published today.  —  After earlier today US law enforcement charged …
Sam Chambers / The Sunday Times:
Sources: Apple told some landlords of UK stores it wants rent reduction of up to 50% and a rent-free period, offering to extend leases by a few years in return  —  Apple is pushing for huge rent reductions across its UK stores despite its sales soaring to new heights during the lockdown.

Frank E. Lockwood / Arkansas Online:
The RNC says journalists will be barred from attending the GOP convention in Charlotte, NC from August 21-24 due to the state's COVID-19 health restrictions

Joshua Benton / Nieman Lab:
How FiveThirtyEight plans to visually represent uncertainty in its 2020 presidential election polling data and improve upon the infamous 2016 bar chart

ProPublica:
How Larry King, who has hosted a talk show on RT America since 2013, says he was duped into taping a fake interview that was Chinese propaganda

Charlie Osborne / ZDNet:
IBM report: in 2020, the average data breach costs companies $3.86M to remedy, up 1.5% YoY; “mega” breaches involving 50M+ consumer records can cost up to $392M

