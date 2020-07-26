Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives Site News
Techmeme
July 26, 2020, 11:30 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Sponsor Events Newsletter

Top News

Sergiu Gatlan / BleepingComputer:
A Garmin employee confirms that the company's servers were hit by WastedLocker, a ransomware variant developed by Russia-based cybercriminal group Evil Corp  —  07/24/20 Update below.  This article was originally published on July 23rd, 2020.  It has been updated to reflect that BleepingComputer …
Ashley Gold / Axios:
Source: the rescheduled House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee hearing featuring CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google will take place this Wednesday  —  The CEOs of Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Google will now testify before the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee on Wednesday …
Benedict Evans:
Tech went from interesting to a crucial part of society in a decade, with events in 2016 polarizing the conversation, causing a rush for easy regulatory answers  —  Technology was a small industry until very recently.  It was exciting and interesting, and it was on lots of magazine covers …
Kim Lyons / The Verge:
After user reports, Instagram says it is “fixing a bug in iOS 14 Beta that mistakenly indicates that some people are using the camera when they aren't”  —  The company says it's fixing the issue  —  In the latest instance of iOS 14's beta mode tattling on unexpected app behavior …
Brian Krebs / Krebs on Security:
A survey of 500+ cybersecurity pros sheds light on which skills they find most useful in cybersecurity job candidates, and which are most frequently lacking  —  Thousands of people graduate from colleges and universities each year with cybersecurity or computer science degrees only to find employers …
Adam Conner / Margins:
TikTok's rise in the US should serve as a cautionary tale for social media startups, as it had to spend billions of dollars on ads on rival platforms to compete  —  Can anyone really compete?  —  1 hr … Hi all, I'm Adam Conner, longtime fan of The Margins, first-time contributor.
Andrew Leonard / Wired:
Audrey Tang, Taiwan's digital minister and an accomplished programmer, is showing how digital tools can build strong, open, accountable democracies  —  Audrey Tang says tech can build trust, tame misinformation, and strengthen democracy.  Her plan might even work in the US.
Mengmeng Zhang / Counterpoint Research:
Despite smartphone sales in China declining 17% YoY in Q2, Huawei grew 14%, capturing 46% of the market, as Apple grew 32%, becoming the fastest growing OEM  —  - Huawei captured a massive 60% share of the 5G smartphone market  — Huawei reached its highest ever share in China capturing 46% of sales volumes.

Sponsor Posts

Scroll:
Experience a better internet  —  No ads.  Twice as fast.  Fewer trackers.  Directly support the sites you read.  Join Scroll and see what a better internet looks like.
G Suite Essentials:
Remote, but always connected.  —  Connect, create, and collaborate, all together.  Get Google Meet, Drive, and Docs with G Suite Essentials - free through September 30.  No IT required.  Get your team started today.
Google Cloud Next:
Google Cloud Next '20: OnAir  —  Explore curated content on demand, every Tuesday from July 14 - Sept 8.  Watch Google Cloud CEO, Thomas Kurian's, keynote.
Zoho:
Introducing Zoho Payroll for Zoho People Plus: Put an end to payroll errors  —  HR professionals in an organization have to deal with a substantial amount of employee data.  Even a small data error can lead to compliance issues and employee dissatisfaction.
Oura:
What is your “Readiness Score?”  —  How does the Oura ring take your body's vital signs and generate personalized, daily health recommendations?
Sponsor Techmeme

Listen to Techmeme's Podcast:

Techmeme Ride Home: Mon. 07/27 - Googlers May Not Return To The Office Until NEXT July Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or RSS.
Sponsor this podcast
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:30 AM ET, July 26, 2020.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Ben Smith / New York Times:
A look back at Hearst under Troy Young and its move to spike the Bryan Singer story, which became important to the #MeToo movement after The Atlantic ran it

Greg Sargent / Washington Post:
By persuading Trump that he's succeeding and blocking outside criticisms, Fox News could be helping destroy Trump's reelection hopes

LMC Site:
Local Media Consortium to launch The Matchup, a collaborative online sports platform, with some beta markets launching this month and full coverage by Jan. 2021

More News

Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:
Sea Machines Robotics, a provider of software and equipment for autonomous boats and ships, raises $15M Series B led by Accomplice
Louise Matsakis / Wired:
Experts call for US legislation to make it easy for domestic abuse victims to leave family phone plans, which can be used by abusers to stalk their victims

Earlier Picks

Tom Warren / The Verge:
This year's Xbox Games Showcase made it clear that Microsoft's true focus for next generation Xbox gaming is not on hardware but on Xbox Game Pass subscription
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Sponsor Events Newsletter