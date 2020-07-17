Open Links In New Tab
Brian Krebs / Krebs on Security:
The Twitter attack may have been perpetrated by Joseph James Connor, a 21-year-old English SIM swapper linked to a group that hijacked @jack's account last year  —  Twitter was thrown into chaos on Wednesday after accounts for some of the world's most recognizable public figures …
Reuters:
Sources: the FBI is leading a federal inquiry into the Twitter hack  —  WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading a federal inquiry into the Twitter hacking, two sources familiar with the situation said, after hackers seized control of accounts belonging to Joe Biden …
Barry Schwartz / Search Engine Land:
Following the Twitter attack, Google appears to have dropped Twitter carousel boxes from displaying in Search results  —  Twitter had a serious and concerning security event Wednesday.  Google has since removed tweets from its search results.  —  Google has removed the prominent Twitter carousel …
More: Droid Life
@twittersupport:
[Thread] Twitter says a “coordinated social engineering attack” against employees with access to internal systems and tools allowed hackers to hijack accounts  —  Our investigation is still ongoing but here's what we know so far:
TechCrunch:
Hackers pushing a crypto scam hijacked Twitter accounts for Bitcoin, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Ripple, Binance, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Apple, more  —  A number of high-profile Twitter accounts were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday by attackers who used the accounts …
Lauren Feiner / CNBC:
Netflix reports Q2 revenue of $6.15B, up 24.9% YoY, and expects 2.5M net subscriber additions for Q3 vs analyst estimates of 5.27M; stock down 9%+ after hours  —  - Analysts counted Netflix among the safer bets during stay-at-home orders in the U.S. and the company showed substantial subscriber growth last quarter.
CNBC:
Netflix names Ted Sarandos co-CEO, appoints Chief Product Officer Greg Peters as COO  —  Netflix names Ted Sarandos co-CEO
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft says it is halting production of its Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition consoles, ahead of Series X launch  —  The Xbox One S will continue to be manufactured  —  Microsoft is officially halting production of its Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition consoles.
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft says it will offer its game streaming service, currently called Project xCloud, for free to its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in September  —  xCloud will get a new name and some bigger ambitions  —  Microsoft is planning to launch its game streaming service …
Stephen Shankland / CNET:
Apple updates its Style Guide with more inclusive language, such as replacing blacklist/whitelist with deny list/allow list and master branch with main branch  —  Microsoft and Twitter also are replacing technical language that has racial overtones, an effort triggered by a new push in the US for racial injustice.
Reuters:
AG Barr accuses Apple, Google, and Microsoft of collaboration with CCP, says iPhones wouldn't be sold in China if they were “impervious to penetration” by China  —  WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr took aim at Hollywood companies, including Walt Disney Co …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Twitter unveils a new, fully rebuilt developer API with features like conversation threading, poll results in tweets, and pinned tweets, launching next week  —  Twitter is still recovering from the fallout of yesterday's sizable attack on high-profile accounts, but it's continuing to move forward …
Malathi Nayak / Bloomberg:
US District Judge says WhatsApp's malware case against NSO Group can move forward, rejecting NSO's claim that it qualified for foreign official immunity  —  WhatsApp and its parent Facebook Inc. can press ahead with a lawsuit accusing Israeli spyware maker NSO Group of creating accounts …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Facebook confirms it will launch Instagram Reels, its answer to TikTok, in the US, UK, Japan, Mexico, and ~50 other countries in the coming weeks  —  Instagram confirmed it's preparing to soon launch its TikTok competitor, known as Reels, in the U.S. The company expects to bring the new video feature …
Wall Street Journal:
US and UK say state-backed Russian hacking group APT29 is responsible for ongoing cyberattacks against orgs involved in the development of coronavirus vaccines  —  Targets include universities, private companies and other organizations working on vaccine research and testing globally
Michael Kwet / The Intercept:
An overview of Microsoft's various services for law enforcement, including the Domain Awareness System, a mass surveillance platform it first built for the NYPD  —  Nationwide protests against racist policing have brought new scrutiny onto big tech companies like Facebook …
Ryan McCarthy / ProPublica:
Analysis shows voting misinformation flourishes on Facebook: about 50% of top 50 posts that have mentioned voting by mail since April 1 were false or misleading  —  On April 3, Terrence K. Williams, a politically conservative actor and comedian who's been praised by President Donald Trump …

Earlier Picks

Aoife White / Bloomberg:
EU antitrust regulators launch sectorial inquiry into IoT, including interoperability of devices and how smart assistants like Siri or Alexa use collected data
Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
EU's top court strikes down flagship EU-US data transfer mechanism Privacy Shield, in a ruling that could impact thousands of companies including Facebook
