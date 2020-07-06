Open Links In New Tab
Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
US says Bird received a Paycheck Protection Program loan of $5M-$10M, but Bird, which recently laid off 400+, says it neither applied for nor received said loan  —  Scooter companies, AV startups, LIDAR manufacturers among companies receiving PPP loans  —  Bird, the beleaguered e-scooter company …
Nikhilesh De / CoinDesk:
Overview of US gov't data on Paycheck Protection Program loans received by 40+ blockchain firms, led by ConsenSys, which allegedly received $5M-$10M in April  —  More than 40 companies in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry collected at least $18 million in payroll loans from the U.S. government.
Benjamin Wallace / Vulture:
Inside Quibi's implosion, aided by the divisive management styles of Katzenberg and Whitman, compounded by a failure to understand its digital-native audience  —  The Emmy race has begun!  Vulture is taking a close look at the contenders until nomination-round voting closes on July 13.
Paul Mozur / New York Times:
Facebook, Telegram, and Twitter say they have suspended requests for user data from Hong Kong police, following a new national security law by China  —  The social network said it would review the city's punitive new national security law, a rare public questioning of Chinese policy by a large American tech company.
Alex Sherman / CNBC:
Uber buys food delivery service Postmates for $2.65B in an all-stock deal  —  - Uber agreed to buy Postmates, the fourth-largest U.S. delivery food service, for $2.65 billion in stock.  — Uber had attempted to acquire GrubHub last month but talks failed.
Rebecca Heilweil / Vox:
Even if government use of facial recognition tech is regulated more strictly, issues will remain due to the ubiquity of the same tech in consumer devices
Malkia Devich-Cyril / The Atlantic:
To defend Black lives, and protect their rights and dignity, facial recognition and other surveillance tech fueling racist US policing must be defunded
Bloomberg:
Amazon's Twitch, Facebook, Nvidia, and others contend with allegations of sexual misconduct in the game streaming world, as dozens of women accuse 150+ people  —  - About 150 online players are accused of a range of misconduct  — Corporate sponsors rethink vetting of streamers they work with

CNN:
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the US is “looking at” banning TikTok and other Chinese social media apps amid rising tensions between US and China

Joanna Partridge / The Guardian:
Reach, owner of the Daily Mirror and hundreds of UK regional papers, to cut 550 jobs, 12% of its workforce, and centralize editorial as revenue fell 27.5% in Q2

Adam Rawnsley / The Daily Beast:
Conservative news sites like Newsmax have published opinion pieces from a network of at least 19 fake personas pushing Middle East propaganda over the past year

Nick Punt:
Social networks like Twitter lack ways to de-escalate conflicts caused by viral posts, but potential solutions exist, like a self-applied “I was wrong” label

Ben Smith / New York Times:
Netflix began to build its Black content catalog, the envy of Hollywood, in 2015 after the success of “Orange Is the New Black” and a memo from Black employees
