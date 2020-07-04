Open Links In New Tab
July 4, 2020, 3:10 PM
Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
LinkedIn says its iOS app is copying the contents of users' clipboards after every key press due to a bug and promises a fix, after iOS 14 reveals the snooping  —  The new clipboard access detection and warning feature in iOS 14 exposes another app.  —  A LinkedIn spokesperson told ZDNet yesterday …
Kevin Roose / New York Times:
The Wild Wild Web, a shoot-first, aim-later era of tech strategy, is coming to an end, and a less willfully naïve, self-policing ethos is taking its place  —  The internet is changing, and the freewheeling, anything-goes culture of social media is being replaced by something more accountable.
Wall Street Journal:
Hong Kong's new national security law could force platforms like Facebook and Twitter to relinquish some of the freedom their operations have had in the city  —  New national-security law means authorities can ask companies to delete users or their content  —  HONG KONG—U.S. technology titans face …
Washington Post:
Some advertisers participating in the ad boycott remain unimpressed with Facebook's promises to better police hate speech, as negotiations continue  —  More than 750 advertisers are boycotting Facebook, asking for better policing of hateful content.  Facebook's concessions so far haven't won them over.
Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
Google VP in charge of Android Security withdraws from Black Hat conference and asks the infosec community to stop using terms like “black hat” and “white hat”  —  A Google security researcher withdrew from the Black Hat security conference and asked the community to stop using the ‘black hat’ term.
Alex Konrad / Forbes:
Profile of investor Lee Fixel, the partner behind Tiger Global's investments in Flipkart and Peloton, who says he raised $1.3B for his VC firm Addition  —  Peloton CEO John Foley was used to hearing “no” by the time he met with investor Lee Fixel in early 2014.
Neil Greenberg / Washington Post:
Evo, a renowned esports tournament that moved online in 2020 due to the pandemic, is canceled after parting ways with co-founder for alleged sexual misconduct  —  Evo, the biggest fighting game event of the year, has been canceled after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced regarding …
Neil Cybart / Above Avalon:
Apple is pulling away from the competition to a degree never seen before and has years' worth of competitive advantage in emerging categories like wearables  —  For the second year in a row, Apple held a developers conference that should frighten its competitors.

Financial Times:
UK government and India's Bharti Enterprises win an auction for bankrupt satellite broadband operator OneWeb for $1B; the parties will own a 45% stake each

Reuters:
European advertising associations criticize Apple's plans to require apps to seek additional permission before tracking users across other apps and websites
Manish Singh / TechCrunch:
India's Reliance Jio launches JioMeet, a Zoom-like video-conference service, offering unlimited free calls in 720p with up to 100 participants and no time limit
Jason Koebler / VICE:
Angry over critical coverage, tech figures discuss hitting back against journalists, on Twitter and invite-only Clubhouse, leading to harassment of NYT's Lorenz
