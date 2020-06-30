Open Links In New Tab
June 30, 2020, 6:15 AM
Casey Newton / The Verge:
Reddit will ban r/The_Donald, r/ChapoTrapHouse, and ~2,000 other subreddits, most of which are inactive, after updating rules to more explicitly ban hate speech  —  More than 2,000 communities are being removed on Monday for violating Reddit's new content policies
Brian Heater / TechCrunch:
Lululemon says it plans to acquire home fitness startup Mirror for $500M; Mirror was last valued at $300M  —  Lululemon today announced plans to acquire home exercise startup Mirror, for $500 million.  The fitness apparel company noted its plans by way of a press release …
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Twitch temporarily bans President Trump for “hateful conduct” that was aired on stream, noting it does not make exceptions for “political or newsworthy content”  —  A temporary suspension for ‘hateful conduct’  —  Twitch has temporarily banned President Donald Trump …
Rahul Shrivastava / India Today:
Indian government bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, WeChat, and Clash of Kings, citing national security and maintaining public order  —  Govt bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok as border tensions simmer in Ladakh  —  As tensions along the Line of Actual Control …
Ina Fried / Axios:
Memo: Microsoft suspended its ads on Facebook and Instagram in the US in May and has since expanded the pause globally, over concerns of “inappropriate content”  —  Microsoft suspended its advertising on Facebook and Instagram in the U.S. in May and recently expanded that to a global pause …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Amazon Prime Video launches Watch Party, a desktop feature for US Prime members to watch content together and chat with up to 100 viewers  —  Amazon Prime Video is beginning to roll out a co-viewing feature to Amazon Prime members in the U.S., the company announced today.
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
Benchmark scores for Apple's Developer Transition Kit unit, with A12Z chip used in iPad Pro, suggest it outperforms Surface Pro X even under Rosetta 2 emulation  —  Apple's Developer Transition Kit equipped with an A12Z iPad Pro chip began arriving in the hands of developers this morning …
Mike Masnick / Techdirt:
Despite pretending to be a free speech alternative to Twitter, Parler is taking down content and shutting down accounts  —  Well, that did not take long at all.  On Friday we predicted that just like every other social media platform out there, the new favorite among people who falsely …
New York Times:
The New York Times pulls its stories from Apple News, saying the service does not align with its strategy of building direct relationships with paying readers  —  The Times said Apple News did not align with its strategy of building direct relationships with paying readers.
Julia Alexander / The Verge:
YouTube bans six channels, including those of white supremacists Stefan Molyneux, David Duke, and Richard Spencer, for violating its hate speech policies  —  Bans come after YouTube's 2019 policy update  —  YouTube has banned several prominent white supremacist channels …
Cara Lombardo / Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Uber in talks to buy Postmates for ~$2.6B in a deal that could be announced next week if not sooner  —  A deal between Uber and the San Francisco-based food-delivery company could be announced next week if not sooner  —  Uber Technologies Inc. is in discussions to buy Postmates Inc …
Shirin Ghaffary / Vox:
Interviews and documents shed light on Amazon's warehouse policies, exposing inconsistent health and safety protocols and tactics used to quell rising tensions

From Mediagazer

Laura Hazard Owen / Nieman Lab:
WSJ launches Noted, a monthly digital news and culture magazine for 18- to 34-year-olds; cover stories are free to read; others may be behind WSJ's paywall

Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Tribune is in talks to add co-founder of Alden to its board, as part of an agreement that prevents Alden from making a hostile bid for rest of Tribune

Alex Weprin / Hollywood Reporter:
Fox News says it has fired America's Newsroom anchor and former chief White House correspondent Ed Henry over sexual misconduct claims

Abner Li / 9to5Google:
Google brings free product listings to Search results, after adding them to its Shopping tab in April, to help businesses during the pandemic
David Streitfeld / New York Times:
Even as many companies adopt work from home policies during the pandemic, history shows that such initiatives have consistently failed and were abandoned
