Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives Site News
Techmeme
June 21, 2020, 10:00 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Sponsor Events Newsletter

Top News

New York Times:
TikTok users and K-pop fan accounts claim they registered thousands of tickets for Trump's Tulsa rally as a prank, resulting in lower than expected attendance  —  Did a successful prank inflate attendance expectations for President Trump's rally in Tulsa, Okla.?
by Brent Simmons / inessential:
Apple's App Store brings in users because it is the only choice, not because it offers some kind of exceptional distribution and marketing to developers  —  One might argue that developers should love the App Store because it brings the users.  AppleInsider writes about the App Store …
Steven Sinofsky / Learning By Shipping:
An analysis of the App Store debate through the lens of history surrounding Windows and why curated app stores on smartphones have been beneficial to users  —  Debate/discussion/rants about app stores (or perhaps The App Store) have rapidly polarized to the point where it seems difficult to have a rational discussion.
Horace Dediu / Asymco:
An estimated $519B+ of commerce facilitated by App Store, of which Apple captures ~4%, proves developers can find business models that work within Apple's rules  —  In March 2016 Ben Bajarin and I put on an event called SUBSCRIBE where we asked, among other things,  — How will the online services business models evolve?
Jason Fried / HEY:
HEY's Jason Fried responds to Apple, says the dispute is not about the money, but about how Apple forcibly inserts itself between developers and their customers
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
Kuo: first ARM-based Macs will be a 13" MacBook Pro and a revamped 24" iMac, coming in Q4 or Q1'21; all new Mac models will have ARM processors starting in 2021  —  Apple plans to introduce its Arm-based custom designed chips for Macs at WWDC, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note to investors today …
Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
What to expect from WWDC 2020: transition to ARM Macs, iOS 14 with Car Key and a Google Translate-like feature, third-party music services on HomePod, and more  —  - Company to announce move to Macs running its own processors  — Developers complaining about longtime App Store rules, fees
Mark Harris / The Daily Beast:
Secretive disaster charity GSD, founded by Sergey Brin, uses drones, superyachts, and more to deliver humanitarian aid during high-profile disasters  —  WHERE THERE'S A WILL  —  Global Support and Development is made up of ex-military men and Brin's former bodyguards.  But their mission isn't warfare.
Kevin / kwokchain:
An in-depth look at how Figma, a browser-based collaborative design tool, has found success, as it seeks to become a platform by building out a plugin ecosystem  —  Companies are a sequencing of loops.  While it's possible to stumble into an initial core loop that works …
Casey Newton / The Verge:
In internal email, Snap VP of diversity and inclusion apologizes for the Juneteenth filter, and says Black team members were fully involved in its development  —  In an internal email, Oona King says black and white employees collaborated on its “smile and break the chains” filter
Brian Barth / MIT Technology Review:
A look at Toronto's growth as a tech hub, selling itself as a gentler, kinder version of Silicon Valley  —  The Canadian tech hub is selling itself as an antidote to the tech industry's worst impulses.  But what does that entail?  —  It is a frigid February day when I visit Communitech …
Brian Fung / CNN:
VF Corp's The North Face, REI, and Upwork say they are committing to an ad boycott of Facebook in light of its handling of misinformation and hate speech  —  (CNN Business)Outdoor apparel brand The North Face has become the best-known company yet to commit to an advertising boycott of Facebook …

Sponsor Posts

Zoho:
Managing remote attendance with a cloud-based attendance tracker  —  As many employees continue to work from home, organizations need to streamline their attendance tracking processes.
Techmeme Leaderboards:
Find out who the top reporters are in 43 different tech categories  —  Who are the most influential writers on topics like AI, VR, IoT, or e-commerce?  We've analyzed Techmeme's news crawl data to find out.
Oura:
What is your “Readiness Score?”  —  How does the Oura ring take your body's vital signs and generate personalized, daily health recommendations?
Sponsor Techmeme

Listen to Techmeme's Podcast:

Techmeme Ride Home: 06/22 - WWDC 2020 (Virtually) Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or RSS.
Sponsor this podcast
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:00 PM ET, June 21, 2020.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Adam Tamburin / The Tennessean:
The Tennessean and parent company Gannett have fired an ad manager after the paper ran an anti-Muslim ad and will donate ad proceeds to a Muslim advocacy group

Max Cohen / Politico:
During a press call meant to highlight press freedom on Monday, the State Dept. muted the phone line of a Reuters reporter after he asked about Bolton's book

Gerry Smith / Bloomberg:
OAN's controversial stories and onerous contract terms may put off big pay-TV providers; sources say its DirecTV deal may end in 2021, though OAN disputes that

More News

Sarah Holder / Bloomberg:
Nextdoor discontinues a feature that let users forward posts directly to police departments, but retains other ways, like DMs, to contact police via its app

Earlier Picks

Kevin Roose / New York Times:
Social media execs owe it to staff, users, and society to examine structural forces empowering racists online and how their platforms undermine social justice
Financial Times:
A look at the top 100 companies according to market cap added YTD amid the pandemic, with Big Tech leading: Amazon gained ~$401B, Microsoft ~$270B, Apple ~$219B
Bobbie Johnson / MIT Technology Review:
The UK government's efforts to build a centralized contact tracing app from scratch were plagued by poor technical execution and chaotic personnel management
Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
Apple is temporarily closing 11 stores across Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, and South Carolina amid COVID-19 spikes
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Sponsor Events Newsletter