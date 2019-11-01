Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives Site News
Techmeme
November 1, 2019, 7:05 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Sponsor Events Newsletter

Top News

Lauren Feiner / CNBC:
Google to acquire Fitbit at $7.35 per share in cash, valuing the company at about $2.1B  —  - The acquisition pits Alphabet against fellow tech giant Apple in the wearable fitness tracking space.  —  Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks on stage during the annual Google I/O developers conference in Mountain View, California, May 8, 2018.
More: Fitbit, Inc., The Keyword, The Verge, New York Times, Engadget, VentureBeat, Washington Post, The Register, Windows Central, Android Central, Bloomberg, The Verge, TechCrunch, TechCrunch, Bloomberg, Vox, TalkAndroid.com, BetaNews, AppleInsider, Ars Technica, Tech.co, MacRumors, New York Times, Phandroid, Michael Tsai, WebProNews, Variety, ExtremeTech, Newser, iPhone Hacks, Search Engine Land, The Hill, Cult of Mac, ZDNet, Gizmodo, Voicebot.ai, Droid Life, WinBuzzer, Neowin, TechSpot, Coinspeaker, VentureBeat, CNET, Thurrott, Crunchbase News, GeekWire, Business Insider, Gizchina, Android Police, SlashGear, Macworld, Digital Trends, Firstpost Tech, Technology Personalized, Tom's Guide, Android Authority, Mashable, iDownloadBlog.com, The Daily Caller, OnMSFT.com, XDA Developers, Fast Company, AndroidGuys, Silicon Republic, 9to5Google, KnowTechie, Pocketnow, Memeburn, PYMNTS.com, Computer Business Review, Axios, and The Daily Dot
Tweets: @google, @anildash, @neilcybart, @benbajarin, @tiffanycli, @lpolovets, @justinbrookman, @daiwaka, @rosterloh, @backlon, @edmundlee, @tomwarren, @geoffreyfowler, @neilcybart, @scalzi, @markdeloura, @stevekovach, @counternotions, @realdanstoller, @stevekovach, @natashanyt, @a_w_gordon, @daniel_rubino, @ilvestoomas, @mcfaul, @lamonicabuzz, @raztweets, @_am1t, @tonyromm, @marshallk, @alfredwkng, @lexnfx, @tonyromm, @zerohedge, @amberkanwar, @tupp_ed, @lutherlowe, @krazyfrog, @eringriffith, @jonerlichman, @mathowie, @kkiyer90, @owensdamien, and @disappoptimism
Alex Heath / The Information:
Source: Facebook held talks to acquire Fitbit but wanted to pay roughly half of the $2.1B that Google eventually agreed to pay  —  Before Google reached a $2.1 billion deal to buy Fitbit, announced on Friday, Facebook held talks to acquire the smartwatch-maker, according to two people familiar with the situation.
Reuters:
Sources: the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has launched a review of ByteDance's acquisition of Musical.ly  —  NEW YORK/BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government has launched a national security review of TikTok owner Beijing ByteDance Technology Co's $1 billion acquisition …
Alex Sherman / CNBC:
Sources: NBCUniversal is considering making its ad-supported Peacock streaming service free for everyone, with an ad-free tier available for subscribers  —  - NBC is considering giving away the ad-supported version of its streaming service Peacock for free to everyone, sources say.
BBC:
Investigation finds domestic workers in Kuwait are sold using Instagram, promoted via hashtags; other apps on Play Store and App Store list people for sale  —  Drive around the streets of Kuwait and you won't see these women.  They are behind closed doors, deprived of their basic rights …
Kyle Orland / Ars Technica:
At Blizzcon, Blizzard president gives vague apology over the Hearthstone Hong Kong protests response, says he accepts “accountability,” promises to “do better”  —  Brack accepts “accountability,” promises to “do better” without offering details on how.
Benjamin Mayo / 9to5Mac:
Apple TV+ launches with nine original titles in 100+ countries for $4.99/month or $49.99/year with a one year free trial on the purchase of a new Apple device  —  After months of waiting, Apple's TV streaming service Apple TV+ is now live.  You can start watching on any platform that offers …
Ryan Christoffel / MacStories:
Adobe updates its Creative Cloud iOS app with 1,300 free fonts that can now be used by any iOS 13 app supporting custom fonts API  —  Today Adobe released an update to its Creative Cloud app on iPhone and iPad which introduced a set of thousands of fonts that can now be installed …
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
In an earnings call, Mark Zuckerberg defends Facebook's political ads policy, estimates ads from politicians will be less than 0.5% of company's revenue in 2020  —  As Jack Dorsey announced his company Twitter would drop all political ads, Facebook CEO Zuckerberg doubled-down on his policy of refusing to fact check politicians' ads.
@jack:
[Thread] Twitter will stop accepting all political and issue ads on its platform globally starting on November 22

Sponsor Posts

Smartsheet:
The battle for the workspace begins  —  See how technologies measure up in a new IDC report, “Worldwide Team Collaborative Applications Market: The Battle for the Workspace Begins.”
TWiT.tv:
IoT Podcast: Smart Tech Today  —  Make the most of the Internet of Things.  Subscribe and join Mikah Sargent and Matthew Cassinelli every week for all the connected ways to improve your life.
Zoho:
AI meets BI: Train Zia to adapt to your business needs  —  In our recent posts, we've been looking at how Ask Zia can empower you to extract powerful insights from your data in minutes.
Google Cloud:
What does the future of cloud computing hold  —  and what does this mean for businesses?  We looked at the data, talked to luminaries, and listened to customers across the world.  Here's what they said.
Intel:
Here's how Intel is powering breakthrough research in astronomy, medicine, AI and beyond  —  Fastest supercomputer in academia - Frontera, is based on 2nd generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors.
Mattermost:
How is Mattermost different from Slack?  —  Learn why Mattermost is the #1 open source Slack alternative.
Sponsor Techmeme

Listen to Techmeme's Podcast:

Techmeme Ride Home: Steve Case on Investing Outside of Silicon Valley Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or RSS.
Sponsor this podcast
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 7:05 PM ET, November 1, 2019.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Todd Spangler / Variety:
Deadspin's entire editorial staff has now resigned; G/O Media says the company is recruiting new staff

Joshua Benton / Nieman Lab:
An explanation of “data voids” in search, based on a Data & Society report, and how understanding them is vital for journalists especially amid breaking news

Nicole Sperling / New York Times:
Theater chain owners upset at Netflix after talks stalled over short theater run for Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, which will be weeks shorter than standard

More News

Josh O'Kane / Globe and Mail:
Waterfront Toronto agrees to move forward on Alphabet Sidewalk's smart city proposal but with government control over data collection and limits on scale

Earlier Picks

Washington Post:
China's three state-backed wireless carriers launch 5G in some cities, ahead of original 2020 date; China Mobile aims to bring 5G to 50+ cities by year's end
Johana Bhuiyan / Los Angeles Times:
GitHub doubles down on its ICE contract, saying cancellation could “hurt” the immigrants that “we all want to help” in internal memo, amid rising employee anger
Reuters:
Sources: senior government and military officials in at least 20 countries, including US allies, were among the known targets of NSO Group's WhatsApp malware
Drew Harwell / Washington Post:
ACLU sues DOJ, FBI, and DEA in federal court, detailing their use of facial recognition software and arguing it constitutes a nationwide surveillance system
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Sponsor Events Newsletter