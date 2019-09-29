Open Links In New Tab
Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
Researcher claims he found “a permanent unpatchable bootrom exploit” for iOS devices with A5 to A11 chips, enabling jailbreaks for iPhone 4S to X, releases code  —  New jailbreak will work on iPhones 4S up to iPhone 8 and X.  —  A security researcher has released today …
Dina Temple-Raston / NPR:
How NSA and US Cyber Command undertook the largest and longest offensive cyber operation in US military history to disrupt ISIS's media operations in 2016  —  Toggle more options  —  The crowded room was awaiting one word: “Fire.”  —  Everyone was in uniform; there were scheduled briefings …
Louise Matsakis / Wired:
Ring cameras, while helping to reduce crimes, also normalize constant property monitoring, and make people fearful of living in their own communities  —  Consumer surveillance cameras are everywhere now, and they're capturing moments we otherwise would never know have happened.
Wall Street Journal:
Influencer marketing ad spend on Instagram reportedly grew to $265M in North America in Q1 2019, up 62% YoY, threatening the platform's originality and appeal  —  The draw of 1 billion monthly users has spawned an aggressive behind-the-scenes advertising economy that threatens the site's originality and appeal
Abner Li / 9to5Google:
Google says that YouTube Music will be preinstalled on all new Android 9 and Android 10 devices, replacing Google Play Music  —  Behind-the-scenes, Google requires hardware manufacturers to preinstall certain apps to get access to other first-party services.
Lily Hay Newman / Wired:
2019 Defcon Voting Village findings reveal detailed vulnerabilities related to six models of voting machines, most of which are still in use  —  The results of the 2019 Defcon Voting Village are in—and they paint an ugly picture for voting machine security.

The Guardian:
BBC faces a growing backlash for censuring presenter Naga Munchetty for her response to racism; Ofcom to review her words against its own broadcasting code

Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs / New York Times:
How a 20-year-old junior at Arizona State University broke the news of the resignation of Trump's special envoy to Ukraine, in the school's student newspaper

Joe Otterson / Variety:
ICM Partners COO Justin Dearborn and HR Chief Cindy Ballard resigned from the talent agency this week, will remain onboard through the end of the year

Jordan Novet / CNBC:
In an email to staff, Docker CEO Rob Bearden says the company is trying to raise cash amid “significant challenges”; Docker was valued at more than $1B in 2015

Makena Kelly / The Verge:
Sen. Warren proposes to reinstate Office of Technology Assessment, created in 1970s to help Congress legislate on science and tech; OTA was dissolved in 1990s
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Latest beta version of Spotify's app now lets iOS 13.1 users play songs, albums, and playlists using Siri
