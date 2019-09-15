Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives Site News
Techmeme
September 15, 2019, 6:00 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Sponsor Events Newsletter

Top News

David Coats / VC by the Numbers:
Analysis: ~51% of capital invested into US VC-funded companies exiting over the last decade lost money, while less than 4% generated a 10x or greater return  —  In fact, we are highly skewed.  —  Most of us know intuitively that venture investing is a hits driven business.
Financial Times:
Sources: Libra representatives to meet officials from 26 central banks, including the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, in Basel, Switzerland on Monday  —  Facebook will be quizzed by global regulators on its planned Libra coin project amid concerns from EU governments over the threat …
Jeff Abramowitz / Wired:
Launched 20 years ago, Wi-Fi nearly lost out to the rival HomeRF, which was developed and promoted by a group including Compaq, HP, IBM, Intel, and Microsoft  —  Opinion: Launched 20 years ago this week, Wi-Fi nearly hit a dead spot.  —  We all love Wi-Fi, except when we can't connect.
Andy Greenberg / Wired:
Researchers: execution errors prevented the Crash Override malware, which took down the Ukrainian power grid for an hour in 2016, from causing lasting damage  —  A fresh look at the 2016 blackout in Ukraine suggests that the cyberattack behind it was intended to cause far more damage.
Renee Dudley / ProPublica:
Ransomware hackers are targeting managed service providers, causing chaos for the city governments, medical clinics, and smaller businesses who use them for IT  —  On July 3, employees at Arbor Dental in Longview, Washington, noticed glitches in their computers and couldn't view X-rays.
Cyrus Lee / ZDNet:
China Unicom and China Telecom, the two smaller mobile carriers among China's big three operators, are teaming up to build 5G networks across 15 Chinese cities  —  China Unicom has struck a deal with its rival China Telecom to build their 5G networks together to cut costs.
Brooks Barnes / New York Times:
SEC filing: Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger has resigned from Apple's board  —  LOS ANGELES — Robert A. Iger, Disney's chief executive and chairman, has resigned from the board of Apple, whose growing Hollywood operation would have made it harder for him to fully engage as one of its directors.

Sponsor Posts

Smartsheet:
5 Simple steps to help you automate mundane tasks  —  Instead of taking on a complex work process automation project, look for technologies that empower users to automate their own processes.
TWiT.tv:
Your first podcast of the week is the last word in tech  —  Tech expert Leo Laporte and top pundits cover the latest tech news, innovations, gear, and pitfalls.  Subscribe to This Week in Tech on your favorite podcatcher.
Zoho:
PSD2 Compliance in Zoho Books  —  The Revised Payment Services Directive, also known as the PSD2, is a set of regulatory guidelines laid down by the European Union (EU) for finance, banking, and payment service companies.
AWS Startups:
How Bustle Leverages AWS Lambda to Help Editorial Teams Scale  —  Bustle Media Group leverages AWS services to efficiently deploy content across its various brands.  Nita Sitaram, Senior Director of Product Management …
Google Fi:
Google Fi - a phone plan, by Google  —  We felt that most phone plans just weren't made with you in mind.  So that's why we built Google Fi with features that real people actually want.  Click to learn more.
TechCrunch Disrupt SF:
Y Combinator's Michael Seibel, Ali Rowghani to reveal new YC top 100 list at Disrupt SF  —  CEO Michael Seibel will be joining us on stage at Disrupt SF this year, along with Ali Rowghani, the CEO of its Continuity growth fund …
Sponsor Techmeme

Listen to Techmeme's Podcast:

Techmeme Ride Home: Building AI We Can Trust With Gary Marcus Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or RSS.
Sponsor this podcast
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 6:00 PM ET, September 15, 2019.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Online News Association:
2019 Online Journalism Awards announced: winners include WSJ, ProPublica, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, NYT, WaPo, The Seattle Times, Univision, and CNN

Ken Meyer / Mediaite:
New York Times gets heavily criticized over a now-deleted tweet that described sexual assault as “harmless fun”

Daniel Green / Journalism.co.uk:
YouTube has been working with publishers in India to test a fact-checking program, but one critic says the program lacks independent review of its effectiveness

More News

Earlier Picks

Jason Snell / Six Colors:
A look at Ultra Wideband-based U1 chip in iPhone 11 models, which is being used for AirDrop and could have many other potential applications like tracking tags
Annie Palmer / CNBC:
MoviePass says it is shutting down and ending service for all subscribers on Saturday, September 14
Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
US Treasury sanctions three North Korean state-sponsored hacking groups, Lazarus, Bluenoroff, and Andarial; Lazarus was responsible for WannaCry ransomware
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Sponsor Events Newsletter