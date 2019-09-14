Open Links In New Tab
September 14, 2019, 11:35 AM
Brooks Barnes / New York Times:
SEC filing: Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger has resigned from Apple's board  —  LOS ANGELES — Robert A. Iger, Disney's chief executive and chairman, has resigned from the board of Apple, whose growing Hollywood operation would have made it harder for him to fully engage as one of its directors.
Annie Palmer / CNBC:
MoviePass says it is shutting down and ending service for all subscribers on Saturday, September 14  —  KEY POINTS  — The company informed subscribers that it was ending the service because its “efforts to recapitalize MoviePass have not been successful to date.”
Jason Snell / Six Colors:
A look at Ultra Wideband-based U1 chip in iPhone 11 models, which is being used for AirDrop and could have many other potential applications like tracking tags  —  Apple likes talking about the awesome chips it designs for its iPhones, but it hates even hinting at products it hasn't yet announced.
Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
US Treasury sanctions three North Korean state-sponsored hacking groups, Lazarus, Bluenoroff, and Andarial; Lazarus was responsible for WannaCry ransomware  —  US wants to seize financial assets associated with the Lazarus Group, Bluenoroff, and Andarial.  —  The US Department …
TechCrunch:
Spotify acquires SoundBetter, a music production marketplace for artists, producers, and musicians to connect on specific projects, for an undisclosed sum  —  Spotify today took another step in its efforts to build out services for artists to help diversify itself away from a business model predicated …
Chris Welch / The Verge:
Discord says it's phasing out the digital game store it launched less than a year ago as part of its $9.99 per month Nitro subscription service, by October 15  —  The company says few subscribers actually took advantage of Nitro Games  —  Discord seemingly isn't the place where people want to go for subscription gaming.
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
YouTube says it will no longer allow paid views and advertising to influence its YouTube Music Charts, instead calculating rankings based only on organic plays  —  YouTube will no longer allow paid views and advertising to influence its YouTube Music Charts, the company announced this morning.
Annie Palmer / CNBC:
Cloudflare closes up 20% on its first day of trading after raising $525M in its IPO, which valued the company at over $4B  —  KEY POINTS  — The web security company opens its first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange with a share price of $18.
Tony Romm / Washington Post:
Bipartisan House lawmakers ask Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple for detailed information about internal operations and execs' emails in antitrust probe  —  A congressional antitrust investigation into Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google entered a new phase Friday, after lawmakers called …
Los Angeles Times:
Sources: Disney is mimicking Netflix in offering TV producers and others profits sooner in exchange for backend revenue, the first legacy media company to do so  —  Walt Disney Co., which became a dominant player in television production with its acquisition of Fox assets earlier this year …

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:35 AM ET, September 14, 2019.

To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Earlier Picks

Annie Palmer / CNBC:
WeWork announces sweeping corporate governance changes in amended S-1; sources: WeWork is now seeking a valuation as low as $10B to $12B in its IPO
Tom Warren / The Verge:
iOS 13 exploit bypasses the lockscreen to get access to contacts, appears to be fixed in beta copies of iOS 13.1, which is slated for release on September 30
Lesley Goldberg / Hollywood Reporter:
AT&T's WarnerMedia signs an exclusive five-year deal with J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot for TV, film, and streaming projects; sources: deal is worth ~$250M
