|Brooks Barnes / New York Times:
|Annie Palmer / CNBC:
|Jason Snell / Six Colors:
|Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
|TechCrunch:
|Jason Parham / Wired:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Allison Schiff / AdExchanger:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Annie Palmer / CNBC:
|Tony Romm / Washington Post:
|Jason Koebler / VICE:
|Los Angeles Times:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:35 AM ET, September 14, 2019.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Andrew Albanese / Publishers Weekly:
|Eric Peckham / TechCrunch:
|Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:
|Julie Verhage / Bloomberg:
|Annie Palmer / CNBC:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Sean Silcoff / Globe and Mail:
|Lesley Goldberg / Hollywood Reporter: