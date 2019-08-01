Open Links In New Tab
August 1, 2019, 2:45 PM
Andrew Webster / The Verge:
Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, the biggest name in Fortnite and one of Twitch's most popular stars, says he will move to Microsoft's Mixer full-time  —  Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, the biggest name in Fortnite and one of Twitch's most popular stars, is leaving the platform to stream exclusively on Mixer.
Joseph Cox / VICE:
Inside US-based “phone farms”, where people use dozens or hundreds of smartphones to fabricate engagements with ads and generate some disposable income  —  Ordinary Americans are using armies of phones to generate cash to buy food, diapers, and beer through ad fraud.
Devindra Hardawar / Engadget:
Intel unveils eleven 10th-gen Ice Lake laptop CPUs, built on its new 10-nm Sunny Cove architecture, claims they run 18% more instructions per clock than before  —  Intel gave us the broad strokes of its 10th-generation “Ice Lake” notebook CPUs at Computex a few months ago, but now the company is finally ready to give us more details.
Dr. Ian Cutress / AnandTech:
An in-depth look at Intel's new Ice Lake chips, including their development history and benchmark results  —  Intel's new Ice Lake platform is the company's second attempt at producing a 10nm chip for the mass market, and follows on from the Cannon Lake platform.
Donie O'Sullivan / CNN:
Facebook details its first takedown of inauthentic accounts linked to the Saudi government, alongside a separate takedown of accounts linked to UAE and Egypt  —  Washington (CNN Business)Facebook said Thursday it had found evidence of something cyber security and national security experts …
Abhijeet M. / SamMobile:
Leaked render of Samsung's 3.5mm to USB-C adapter is a further indication that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will not have a 3.5mm headphone jack  —  We've seen the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ in all their glory in a slew of leaked renders already, and now, a render showing the 3.5mm …
Colin Lecher / The Verge:
German regulator says Google has agreed to stop listening in and transcribing Google Assistant recordings for three months in Europe  —  Germany's data protection commissioner is investigating  —  Google has agreed to stop listening in and transcribing Google Assistant recordings …
Madhumita Murgia / Financial Times:
With an estimated 420K CCTV cameras operating in the city, London has become a test bed for visual surveillance tech, including live facial recognition  —  On the last day of January, few of the shoppers and office workers who hurried through Romford town centre in east London …
Klint Finley / Wired:
A look at the debate about commercializing open source software, as more companies adopt restrictive licenses for their open source software to generate revenue  —  As open source software grows more popular, and important, developers face an existential question: How to make money from something you give away for free?
New York Times:
Cisco to pay $8.6M to settle government claims for selling video surveillance tech with a security flaw, reported in 2008, to government agencies until 2013  —  WASHINGTON — Cisco Systems agreed on Wednesday to pay $8.6 million to settle claims that it sold video surveillance technology …
Varun Mishra / Counterpoint Research:
Analysis: in Q2 2019, global smartphone shipments declined 1% YoY, making it the 7th consecutive quarter of declining shipments; Samsung shipments grew 7.1% YoY  —  Overall smartphone shipment declined 1% in Q2 2019, making it the seventh consecutive quarter of declining shipments.
The Guardian:
Facebook says it was “not our role” to remove fake news during Australian election; it only demotes fake news, removes content that violates community standards  —  Exclusive: Facebook executive Simon Milner says company ‘only removes content that violates our community standards’
Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez / The San Francisco Examiner:
Lyft has made its 1,000 e-bikes in San Francisco “unavailable to riders” following two reports of bikes catching fire  —  The flames appear to have originated from the battery  —  The battery of an electric Lyft bicycle appeared to catch fire Wednesday in the Lower Haight.
George Anadiotis / ZDNet:
Dgraph, an open source graph database startup, raises $11.5M Series A led by Redpoint Ventures  —  Imagine a graph database that's not aimed at the growing graph database market, selling to Fortune 500 without sales, and claiming to be the fastest without benchmarks.  Dgraph is unique in some interesting ways.
Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:
Opsani, which is working on AI-based DevOps software to continuously optimize cloud apps, raises $10M Series A led by Redpoint Ventures  —  Opsani, a DevOps software developer headquartered in Redwood City, California, today announced that it's secured $10 million in series A funding led …
Lauren Feiner / CNBC:
Fitbit beat analyst estimates with Q2 revenue of $314M, up 5% YoY, but lowered Q3 guidance; stock down 18%+  —  KEY POINTS  —  The Fitbit Ionic has a few apps, with more to come  —  Shares of Fitbit cratered as much as 21% after hours on Wednesday after the company cut guidance …

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:45 PM ET, August 1, 2019.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

More News

Laura Hazard Owen / Nieman Lab:
After 6 months of fact-checking for Facebook, Full Fact published 96 fact-checks, was paid ~$171k, wants Facebook to share more data with fact-checkers

Earlier Picks

Olivia Carville / Bloomberg:
Court filing: former IBM HR VP Alan Wild says the company has fired 50,000 to 100,000 staff in recent years; ongoing litigation argues older staff were targeted
Wall Street Journal:
Four major broadcast networks sue Locast, which is funded by AT&T, to try to stop it from freely retransmitting the signals of their local TV stations
Zack Whittaker / TechCrunch:
Researcher discovers unsecured Honda database, now secured, containing 134M rows of employee systems data that could help hackers compromise its systems
Tim Ingham / Music Business Worldwide:
Spotify reports 108M paying subscribers in Q2, up 31% YoY, revenue of €1.67B, up 31% YoY, and an operating loss of €3M
Cho Mu-Hyun / ZDNet:
Samsung posts Q2 operating profit of ~$5.6B, down 56% YoY, on revenue of ~$47.4B, down 4% YoY, after profits from its chip and mobile businesses declined YoY
