June 1, 2019, 5:10 PM
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
What to expect from WWDC 2019: new Mac Pro, iOS 13 with Dark Mode and updates to core apps, macOS 10.15 with Marzipan apps, and 31.6-inch 6K pro display  —  Apple's big Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote is happening on Monday, June 3rd, and this year looks to be more consequential than most.
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: DOJ is preparing an antitrust investigation into Google's practices related to search and other businesses  —  The Justice Department is preparing an antitrust investigation into Google's practices related to search and other business, sources say.
Cade Metz / New York Times:
DeepMind researchers detail how they designed autonomous agents that exhibited humanlike behavior when playing a first-person multiplayer game mode in Quake III  —  Chess and Go were child's play.  Now A.I. is winning at capture the flag.  Will such skills translate to the real world?
Jeffrey Mervis / Science:
IEEE bans Huawei staff from journal article peer-reviews since papers may contain non-public Huawei ban-related info, keeps Huawei's other membership privileges  —  A major scientific society has banned employees of Huawei, the Chinese communications giant, from reviewing submissions …
Brian Burlage / VICE:
A self-described Reddit “karma whore” shares how he learned to make Reddit posts go viral and reflects on his years-long unfulfilling journey to 8M+ karma  —  My years-long journey to the top of Reddit's karma leaderboards has only made me feel more alone.
Neil Cybart / Above Avalon:
By having an estimated one billion active device users, Apple has a self-sufficient level of ecosystem strength to thrive despite slowing user growth  —  Apple's ecosystem is massive.  Approximately a billion people are using more than 1.4 billion Apple devices.
Shannon Hall / New York Times:
Astronomers fear the reflections from the thousands of internet satellites launched by companies like SpaceX and Amazon can threaten their research  —  Images of the Starlink constellation in orbit have rattled astronomers around the world.  —  Last month, SpaceX successfully launched 60 500-pound satellites into space.
Abner Li / 9to5Google:
Google rolls out its first AR in Search tab, which shows users a 3D model of the animal they searched for on an AR-enabled smartphone  —  At I/O 2019, Google announced a slew of AR features, including Dining and Translation filters for Google Lens.  The ability to preview animals via augmented reality …
