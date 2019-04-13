Open Links In New Tab
April 13, 2019, 4:25 PM
TechCrunch:
Microsoft says a “limited” number of its web email service accounts were breached between Jan. 1 and March 28 using a customer support agent's credentials  —  On the heels of a trove of 773 million emails, and tens of millions of passwords, from a variety of domains getting leaked in January …
Jennifer Valentino-DeVries / New York Times:
A detailed look at how police forces use “geofence” warrants and Google's Sensorvault location history database to find witnesses and suspects near crime scenes  —  The tech giant records people's locations worldwide.  Now, investigators are using it to find suspects and witnesses near crimes …
Harry McCracken / Fast Company:
Profile of Amazon's HR chief Beth Galetti, the highest-ranking woman at the company and the only woman on the 18-person “S-Team” that reports directly to Bezos  —  Amazon's HR chief, former engineer Beth Galetti, is hiring hundreds of people a day.  As the company's workforce swells, so do her challenges.
Harry McCracken / Fast Company:
Amazon's HR chief Beth Galetti talks about Peccy, a blobby orange internal mascot that is universally recognized by the company employees  —  First of all, he is—I mean this as a statement of fact, not a criticism—a dumpy little blob.  His arms are jointless, fingerless nubs.
Charlotte West / OneZero:
Q&A with people who still pay for email with EarthLink and AOL, which reported $600M revenue from email and dial-up in 2014 and estimated $400M in 2018  —  It's not just Mike Pence and your grandma — a lot of people still use AOL and EarthLink, and pay for the privilege
Katie Notopoulos / BuzzFeed News:
Facebook's transparency tool that shows users which advertisers have used a contact list with their information is a nightmare for a normal person to use  —  On Facebook under Settings, there's a page in the Ads section where you can view your Ad Preferences.
Oliver Lee Bateman / MEL Magazine:
How bodybuilding forums of the 2000s, which offered safe spaces to learn about anabolic drug use and trade insults, contributed to the internet trolling culture  —  It was never about the politics.  It was always about the drugs.  This is how a group of weightlifting pros …

Andrea Peterson / Ars Technica:
SS7, a mobile protocol that can be hacked to track users or intercept calls, remains flawed after decades due to the FCC's reliance on telecom industry advice
Jessica Guynn / USA Today:
Facebook nominates PayPal exec Peggy Alford to its board, the first African-American woman, and won't nominate Reed Hastings and Erskine Bowles for re-election
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
HQ Trivia confirms Scott Rogowsky, its primetime host who had become the de facto face of the company, has left and will be replaced by Matt Richards
Rob Price / Business Insider:
Facebook accidentally printed messages like “Big Brother is Watching” inside tens of thousands of Oculus Touch controllers, already shipped some to developers

Zack Whittaker / TechCrunch:
DHS warns about a bug in VPN apps from Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Pulse Secure, and F5 Networks, which can give attackers remote access to enterprise networks
Todd Shields / Bloomberg:
FCC will begin 37GHz, 39GHz, and 47GHz spectrum auctions for 5G use on Dec. 10, announces the $20.4B Rural Digital Opportunity Fund to connect up to 4M homes
Jon Porter / The Verge:
Researcher finds Facebook is testing bringing Messenger back into its main app, possibly as a first step toward integrating all of its messaging services
Richard Lawler / Engadget:
Disney says Disney+ will support 4K and HDR video, all content on Disney+ can be downloaded and viewed offline, and that the app will be on Roku, PS4, and more
