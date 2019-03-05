Open Links In New Tab
March 5, 2019, 9:30 AM
Daisuke Wakabayashi / New York Times:
Google's 2018 pay equity analysis found that it was underpaying more men than women among software engineers, and it paid $9.7M in adjustments to 10K+ Googlers  —  SAN FRANCISCO — When Google conducted a study recently to determine whether the company was underpaying women and members of minority groups …
Thomas Brewster / Forbes:
Alphabet startup Chronicle launches Backstory, a “Google Photos for network security” that makes network history easy to search and draw insights from  —  It's been a year since Alphabet, Google's parent company, announced a moonshot cybersecurity company called Chronicle.
Charlie Savage / New York Times:
Senior GOP congressional aide claims the NSA has shut down a program that collects domestic phone and text records, whose scope was revealed by Snowden in 2013  —  WASHINGTON — The National Security Agency has quietly shut down a system that analyzes logs of Americans' domestic calls and texts …
Chance Miller / 9to5Mac:
Apple acquired the patent portfolio of failed smart home security startup Lighthouse AI, including those related to visual authentication, late last year  —  Apple has recently acquired a handful of patents from Lighthouse AI, a defunct home security camera company.
Nick Statt / The Verge:
Comedian Miel Bredouw's fight with Barstool Sports after they posted her video without credit shows how Twitter's copyright system can hurt creators  —  “It's insane to me that the platform is allowing them to do this.”  —  Earlier today, Los Angeles-based writer and comedian Miel Bredouw claims …
Brian Armstrong / The Coinbase Blog:
Following outcry, Coinbase says Neutrino staff members who previously worked at Hacking Team “will transition out of Coinbase”  —  We recently announced the acquisition of Neutrino, a blockchain analytics company.  I'd like to share a bit of the back story on this acquisition, and a decision we've made going forward.
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Sources: Microsoft is prioritizing Windows Lite to run on dual-screen devices for new hardware that could launch as early as late 2019  —  Microsoft is making a Chrome OS-like version of Windows  —  Microsoft is preparing a new lightweight version of Windows for dual-screen devices and Chromebook competitors.
Ashley Carman / The Verge:
The servers running social robot Jibo, which had raised ~$76M in total and shipped to the public in 2017 for $899, are being shut down forever  —  RIP, Jibo  —  The servers running Jibo, a connected home robot, are about to be shut down, and the robot has started informing its owners with a bittersweet message.
Ben Collins / NBC News:
On Amazon, a book pushing QAnon conspiracy theories climbs the charts, aided by Amazon's algorithmically generated recommendations  —  The book is currently No. 9 in all books about politics and No. 1 in all books about “Censorship,” one slot ahead of Ray Bradbury's “Farhenheit 451,”
Saqib Shah / Engadget:
Messenger is the first Facebook app to get dark mode, now available on iOS and Android  —  Days after Facebook Messenger's dark mode was outed on Reddit, the social network has made the update official for iOS and Android.  For now, you can only enable it by sending the crescent moon emoji in an existing chat thread or new message.
Manish Singh / VentureBeat:
RackTop Systems, which provides network-attached storage products with built-in security and compliance features, raises $15M Series A  —  As companies get more serious about their security and make investments in protecting their networks, wouldn't it make more sense to protect data exactly where it lives and rests: the data centers?
Bloomberg:
Russia is pushing “Sovereign Internet”, a draft law designed to create a single command post from which data flows can be managed across Russian cyberspace  —  When anti-government protests erupted on Russia's side of the Caucasus Mountains in October, authorities did something …
Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
Roblox tries to make the kid's game safer through a digital civility initiative, moderators, more, after a character was virtually sexually assaulted last year  —  Roblox has more than 80 million monthly players on its Lego-like virtual world platform for teens, and it only takes a few bad apples to ruin the fun.
Michael M. Grynbaum / New York Times:
Google and Facebook, a major presence at CPAC last year, were nowhere to be seen this year amid claims of anti-conservative bias on their platforms  —  OXON HILL, Md. — A year ago, attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference, the annual jamboree of the political right …
Zoë Bernard / The Information:
Sources: Kleiner Perkins is expected to lead a $30M round for HR software startup Rippling, led by ex-Zenefits CEO Parker Conrad, valuing it between $200M-$300M  —  Venture capitalists pressured Parker Conrad to step down from his health insurance startup, Zenefits, after the company was found to have skirted insurance regulations.
Nicholas Thompson / Wired:
Q&A with the assistant secretary of the US Air Force on signing contracts for new tech within a day of a startup's pitch, Project Maven, AI use in combat, more  —  WILL ROPER, ASSISTANT secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics, is something like Q for the Defense Department.
Ryan Gallagher / The Intercept:
Google employees believe the company is still working on Dragonfly, after finding recent code changes associated with the censored search engine and more  —  Google employees have carried out their own investigation into the company's plan to launch a censored search engine for China …

