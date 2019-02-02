Open Links In New Tab
February 2, 2019, 4:25 PM
Peter Kafka / Recode:
Source: Spotify in advanced talks to acquire popular podcast producer Gimlet for $200M+; Gimlet would be Spotify's first purchase of an original content maker  —  Spotify wants to break out of the music streaming business.  Gimlet, the company behind shows like Crimetown and Reply All, can help.
Nikhilesh De / CoinDesk:
Court filing: QuadrigaCX founder's widow says the crypto exchange can't access most of coins worth $137M in cold wallets to which only the founder had the keys  —  Troubled Canadian crypto exchange QuadrigaCX owes its customers $190 million and cannot access most of the funds, according to a court filing obtained by CoinDesk.
Daniel Funke / Poynter:
Snopes pulls out of Facebook partnership, says Facebook's closed, manual fact-checking entry system is too labor intensive and fails to benefit the whole web  —  Snopes is no longer debunking misinformation in partnership with Facebook.  In a statement published Friday …
Sara Ashley O'Brien / CNN:
As NYC's driver minimum wage law goes into effect, Uber increases its prices and Lyft sues NYC's Taxi and Limousine Commission and says prices will increase  —  New York (CNN Business)Uber and Lyft customers will have to pay more for their rides as a result of the first-of-its-kind driver minimum wage law in New York City.
Brian Fung / Washington Post:
In day one of arguments, the FCC faced tough questions from a three-judge panel on its definition of broadband and potential issues for public safety agencies  —  The Federal Communications Commission faced sharp questioning from a trio of appellate court judges Friday as the agency sought …
Jennings Brown / Gizmodo:
A look inside Blind's anonymous chat forum used by Google employees shows transphobic and racist comments and messages critical of Google's diversity efforts  —  In early January, Google systems reliability engineer Liz Fong-Jones announced she was leaving the company after 11 years …
Nitasha Tiku / Wired:
Google's internal 2018 employee satisfaction survey: 74% of staffers “positive” that the top exec team can effectively lead in the future, down from 92% in 2017  —  GOOGLE IS A data-obsessed company, but the recent cascade of employee activism can be hard to quantify.
Vlad Savov / The Verge:
Huawei's Mobile World Congress invite hints that the company will show off a foldable 5G smartphone on February 24  —  Whether gimmicky or great, foldable devices will get their time in the spotlight this year  —  Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is traditionally the year's biggest show …
Salvador Hernandez / BuzzFeed News:
DNA testing firm FamilyTreeDNA is working with the FBI and allowing agents to search its 1M+ DNA profiles, raising user concerns about data privacy  —  Family Tree DNA, one of the largest private genetic testing companies whose home-testing kits enable people to trace their ancestry and locate relatives …

Bryan Menegus / Gizmodo:
Rekognition's only known law enforcement client does not use “confidence threshold”, undermining Amazon's defense against research showing the software's bias

Josh Dzieza / The Verge:
Days after saying it is reconsidering plans for a Wisconsin plant, Foxconn now says the plan is back on after its Chairman's “personal conversation” with Trump
Todd Haselton / CNBC:
Apple apologizes for Group FaceTime bug, says it's now fixed and a software update will re-enable the feature next week, promises better bug reporting practices
Shannon Palus / Slate:
Some Reddit users who installed the Facebook Research VPN say they knew of its extensive data collection, but had little expectation of privacy to begin with
