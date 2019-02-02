|Peter Kafka / Recode:
|Nikhilesh De / CoinDesk:
|Daniel Funke / Poynter:
|Devin Coldewey / TechCrunch:
|Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
|Sara Ashley O'Brien / CNN:
|Mikey Campbell / AppleInsider:
|Brian Fung / Washington Post:
|Karl Bode / Motherboard:
|Nitasha Tiku / Wired:
|Jennings Brown / Gizmodo:
|Vlad Savov / The Verge:
|Salvador Hernandez / BuzzFeed News:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 4:15 PM ET, February 2, 2019.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Bryan Menegus / Gizmodo:
|Meghan Brown / ENGINEERING.com:
|Benedict Evans:
|Sean Captain / Fast Company:
|Josh Dzieza / The Verge:
|Christina Farr / CNBC:
|Todd Haselton / CNBC:
|Shannon Palus / Slate: