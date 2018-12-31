Open Links In New Tab

Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Amazon is planning to build and expand Whole Foods stores across the US to put more customers within range of its Prime Now two-hour delivery service  —  Expansion would widen tech giant's delivery reach  —  Amazon.com Inc. AMZN 1.12% is planning to build and expand Whole Foods stores across …
Los Angeles Times:
Malware attack on Tribune Publishing's network disrupts the printing and distribution of Saturday editions of LA Times, WSJ, NYT, and other papers  —  A cyberattack that appears to have originated from outside the United States caused major printing and delivery disruptions at several newspapers across …
Madhumita Murgia / Financial Times:
Privacy International: popular Android apps like TripAdvisor, Kayak, Indeed, MyFitnessPal share data with Facebook without user consent, possibly violating GDPR  —  Some of the most popular apps for Android smartphones, including Skyscanner, TripAdvisor and MyFitnessPal …
New York Times:
In a formerly undisclosed memo from March, a top FTC enforcement official said Facebook wasn't at fault for Cambridge Analytica's abuses; FTC says probe ongoing  —  Last spring, soon after Facebook acknowledged that the data of tens of millions of its users had improperly been obtained …
Eric Bellman / Wall Street Journal:
How Amazon is opening tiny stores, adding local language descriptors, and accepting cash payments to target the 800M people living outside India's big cities  —  The retailer is targeting hundreds of millions of new online shoppers in India's countryside by adding Hindi and videos …
Abhimanyu Ghoshal / The Next Web:
Inside digital music piracy and sharing in the 2000s via P2P networks like Napster, LimeWire, Gnutella, as well as IRC and internet music service Audiogalaxy  —  A couple of decades ago - well before a $10 monthly fee would unlock access to virtually every song ever recorded through streaming services …
Echo Huang / Quartz:
China-owned spacecraft maker CASIC launches first of 156 satellites intended to provide internet service by 2022 to rural China and then to developing countries  —  Over the weekend, China launched a satellite into low-earth orbit, the first step of a plan to provide global satellite internet …

Los Angeles Times:
Malware attack on Tribune Publishing's network disrupts the printing and distribution of Saturday editions of LA Times, WSJ, NYT, and other papers

Ted Johnson / Variety:
Elizabeth Warren launches committee to explore 2020 presidential run with a video attacking Fox News, interspersing its hosts with Trump administration figures

Jeremy Fuster / The Wrap:
Cable network Fuse says it is being dropped by Comcast after December 31; Fuse CEO says “Comcast is silencing yet another independent media company”

Earlier Picks

Susan Fowler / New York Times:
The biggest challenges for US tech firms in 2019: GDPR-like privacy protections, large security breaches becoming routine, and anti-government employee protests
Julia Reda:
European Commission to start offering bug bounties in January on 14 Free Software projects like Notepad++ and VLC that the EU institutions rely on
