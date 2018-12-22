Open Links In New Tab
December 22, 2018, 7:25 AM
Slack:
Slack apologizes, says it has restored access to most of the accounts it has mistakenly blocked while trying to comply with US trade sanctions  —  Two days ago, we updated our system for applying location information to comply with U.S. trade embargoes and economic sanctions regulations.
Will Oremus / Slate:
Facebook has forfeited trust to the point that people see nefarious motives in any misstep, as some overblown reactions to Spotify and Netflix integrations show  —  Facebook may or may not have lost its handle on our data.  But it has definitely lost its handle on the public narrative—and the benefit of the doubt.
Jeffrey Dastin / Reuters:
Sources describe how Amazon's efforts to make Alexa a better communicator through its Alexa Prize competition led to a hack and chats about sex and murder  —  SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Millions of users of Amazon's Echo speakers have grown accustomed to the soothing strains of Alexa …
Ryan Mac / BuzzFeed News:
A timeline of Facebook's scandals in 2018 lists 31 entries, showing the company faced a major problem, on average, every 12 days this year  —  Mark Zuckerberg began the year promising that he would fix Facebook.  He didn't, and 2018 has only presented more problems.
Nick Statt / The Verge:
Epic Games is facing lawsuits over Fortnite dance emotes, real-life dance moves used in the game, raising questions about whether dance moves are copyrightable  —  Epic Games' Fortnite is the biggest game on the planet right now, but one of its biggest sources of revenue — the ubiquitous dance …

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 7:25 AM ET, December 22, 2018.

From Mediagazer

Channel NewsAsia:
Der Spiegel to file criminal complaint against Claas Relotius after it emerged the reporter may have embezzled donations for subjects of one of his articles

Washington Post:
Deep dive into why Saudis murdered Jamal Khashoggi, a moderate and patriot dissident journalist of Saudi Arabia, after failing to woo him back with promises

Sophie Nicholson / Poynter:
In a year, Agence France Presse went from having one staffer on its fact-checking team to employing 20+ globally

Pranav Dixit / BuzzFeed News:
Indian government downplays its order that seemingly authorizes 10 government agencies to monitor, intercept, and decrypt data on all computers in the country
Zack Whittaker / TechCrunch:
FBI has seized the domains of 15 high-profile DDoS-for-hire websites, including downtime.org and deacon.pro, and charged 3 men in US with operating the sites
CNBC:
DOJ charges two alleged members of China's state sponsored hacking unit APT10 with stealing data from at least 45 US tech companies and government agencies
