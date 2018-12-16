|TMZ.com:
|Julie Verhage / Bloomberg:
|Julie Verhage / Bloomberg:
|Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:
|Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:
|Brian Merchant / Gizmodo:
|Klint Finley / Wired:
|Jeanine Poggi / Ad Age:
|Aisha Hassan / Quartz:
|Annie Pei / CNBC:
|Daniel Oberhaus / Motherboard:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:30 PM ET, December 16, 2018.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Peter H. Frank / CapitalWatch:
|Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
|Klint Finley / Wired:
|Timothy McLaughlin / Wired:
|Bruce Brown / Digital Trends:
|Anthony Ha / TechCrunch:
|Rhett Jones / Gizmodo:
|Nick Statt / The Verge:
|Forbes:
|Reuters: