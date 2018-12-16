Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives Site News
Techmeme
December 16, 2018, 12:30 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Sponsor Events Newsletter

Top News

TMZ.com:
Colin Kroll, the CEO, co-founder of HQ Trivia and co-founder of Vine, has died at 35; police source says a drug overdose is suspected  —  Colin Kroll, the CEO and co-founder of HQ Trivia has died of an apparent drug overdose ... TMZ has learned.  —  Law enforcement sources tell TMZ …
Julie Verhage / Bloomberg:
Robinhood deletes tweets about launching checking and savings accounts, scrubs the page from its website, and now calls the offering a “cash management” program  —  After a backlash around the marketing of its newest product, Robinhood Financial LLC has rebranded the service …
Julie Verhage / Bloomberg:
SIPC, which insures funds in brokerage accounts, disputes Robinhood's claims that money in newly launched checking and savings accounts is protected by the SIPC
Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
Tencent's Blade security team finds SQLite vulnerability that affects thousands of apps, including Google Home and Chromium open-source browser engine  —  New ‘Magellan’ vulnerability will haunt the app ecosystem for years to come.  —  A security vulnerability in the massively popular …
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
PlanetScale, a database-as-a-service startup based on tech that helped scale YouTube, emerges from stealth, had raised $3M seed from tech luminaries last April  —  Database legends emerge with a new startup  —  When the former CTOs of YouTube, Facebook and Dropbox seed fund a database startup …
More: PlanetScaleThanks:@katsuery
Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:
Latticework, which is working on a consumer focused $550 NAS device called Amber and a cloud backup platform, has raised a $13M seed round  —  It seems nary a week goes by without a breach that compromises millions of personal files.  On Monday, Google revealed that it will shut down its social network …
Brian Merchant / Gizmodo:
The recklessness of Uber and Tesla in their development of autonomous cars risks alienating a public already wary of self-driving vehicles  —  Autonomous vehicles were supposed to make driving safer, and they may yet—some of the more optimistic research indicates self-driving cars could save tens …
Tweets: @nigelcameron
Klint Finley / Wired:
A year after FCC's vote to repeal net neutrality rules, there have been no big changes in how ISPs and mobile carriers provide their services  —  IT'S BEEN ONE year since the Federal Communications Commission voted to gut its net neutrality rules.  The good news is that the internet isn't drastically different than it was before.
More: Hit & RunTweets: @wired
Jeanine Poggi / Ad Age:
Hulu is launching a new private programmatic marketplace for advertisers to buy its on-demand and TV inventory; the marketplace won't replace upfront deals  —  Hulu is further automating advertising on the streaming platform with a new private programmatic marketplace.
See also Mediagazer
Aisha Hassan / Quartz:
How MindGeek, a company that dominates online porn with sites like Pornhub Network and Brazzers, uses big data to track what users watch and produce its videos  —  The biggest and perhaps best source of data about what people like to watch on the internet and what they would pay for doesn't come …

Sponsor Posts

Smartsheet:
Move Beyond Email  —  It's the ultimate productivity killer for teams.  Find out how to move your business away from reliance on email to cloud-based collaboration.
Zoho:
Zoho Meeting: Evolution through 2018  —  This year ends on a high note for Zoho Meeting.  Our greatest joy has been delivering great features that have improved the way our users conduct webinars and online meetings.
Chromebook:
If you're tired of viruses  —  Discover how built-in virus protection like “sandboxing” is reinventing the laptop.
Techmeme Leaderboards:
PR pros: identify the top reporters on 30 different tech beats  —  Who are the most influential writers on topics like AI, VR, or enterprise?  We've analyzed Techmeme's news crawl data to find out.  View any topic report instantly!
Sponsor Techmeme

Listen to Techmeme's Podcast:

Techmeme Ride Home: Fri. 12/14 - Facebook Faces a GDPR Inquiry Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or RSS.
Sponsor this podcast
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:30 PM ET, December 16, 2018.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Louisiana State University:
Study shows that combination of articles defending journalism and fact-checking increased readers' trust in the media while fact-checking articles alone did not

Reuters Institute:
Analysis of 760 articles on AI in six UK news outlets finds 33% of sources were from the industry, ~2x more than from academia, and 6x more than from government

Jim Rutenberg / New York Times:
How National Enquirer's covers for Trump amplified false narratives online and provided a level of national prominence one expert thinks was worth $2.5M-$3M/mo.

More News

Timothy McLaughlin / Wired:
How WhatsApp fuels fake news and violence in India, where a police officer says people can live without oxygen, “but without WhatsApp they will die”

Earlier Picks

Nick Statt / The Verge:
Report: Facebook renamed Building 8, its hardware skunkworks lab, to Portal after the device launched, moved more experimental projects to Facebook Reality Labs
Reuters:
Sources: T-Mobile and Sprint expect prompt merger approval from CFIUS after SoftBank, Deutsche Telekom agree to consider curbing the use of Huawei's equipment
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Sponsor Events Newsletter