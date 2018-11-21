Open Links In New Tab
November 21, 2018, 2:25 PM
Seth Fiegerman / CNN:
In an interview, Mark Zuckerberg says he will stay on as Facebook's chairman, defends COO Sheryl Sandberg, reiterates Facebook's potential as a force for good  —  New York (CNN Business)After spending much of this year apologizing for Facebook's many missteps, CEO Mark Zuckerberg was defiant …
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
In a leaked internal memo, Facebook's outgoing head of public policy, Elliot Schrage, takes responsibility for the hiring of PR firm Definers  —  TechCrunch has attained an internal memo published by Facebook's outgoing head of public policy Elliot Schrage in which he blames himself for hiring PR firm Definers.
Bloomberg:
Leaked memo: Foxconn aims to cut $2.9B from expenses in 2019 and eliminate ~10% of non-technical staff, as it faces “a very difficult and competitive year”  —  Foxconn Technology Group, the biggest assembler of Apple Inc. iPhones, aims to cut 20 billion yuan ($2.9 billion) …
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Amazon is working to persuade brick-and-mortar merchants to accept its Amazon Pay digital wallet, starting with gas stations, restaurants, and others  —  Amazon is looking to start by working with gas stations, restaurants and other merchants that aren't its direct competitors
TechCrunch:
Amazon emails an unknown number of customers disclosing a “technical error” that exposed emails and names, but provides few other details  —  Amazon's renowned secrecy encompasses its response to a new security issue, withholding info that could help victims protect themselves.
Pranav Dixit / BuzzFeed News:
Sources detail meeting in India between Twitter's Jack Dorsey, Vijaya Gadde, and others, after photo of Dorsey holding sign criticizing caste system goes viral  —  At a round table discussion in New Delhi last week, Twitter's top executives seemed unaware of caste-based abuse taking place …
Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
Design software company Autodesk says it is acquiring PlanGrid, a provider of cloud-based construction software, for $875M  —  Autodesk has agreed to acquire Plangrid, a startup that makes cloud-based construction software, for $875 million net of cash.  —  Why it matters …
Aaron Tilley / The Information:
Source: Apple quietly bought Silk Labs, a startup that makes lightweight AI software for consumer hardware, earlier this year; PitchBook: Silk Labs raised ~$4M  —  Apple has quietly acquired a startup, Silk Labs, that specializes in making artificial intelligence software lightweight enough …
Bloomberg:
Sources: PT Tokopedia, Indonesia's largest online marketplace, raises $1B from existing investors including SoftBank, at a ~$7B post-money valuation  —  - Tokopedia is said to raise $1 billion of new funding  — SoftBank and other existing backers said to join round

More News

Earlier Picks

Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:
Microsoft now supports standards-based FIDO2 security key devices, letting Windows 10 users access their Microsoft Account without entering username or password
Jon Porter / The Verge:
In an updated statement, Tumblr says an audit found child porn images were slipping through detection tools, leading to removal from App Store
Timothy W. Martin / Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Samsung plans to release a variant of the Galaxy S10 next spring that will have six cameras, 5G, and a 6.7" screen
Sean Hollister / The Verge:
Valve is discontinuing its Steam Link hardware, which let users stream games from PCs to other devices like a TV
Kate Rooney / CNBC:
Bitcoin hit its lowest level in more than a year on Monday, falling under $5,000, with the entire cryptocurrency market cap losing roughly $40B in the past week
Kevin Kelleher / Fortune:
The stocks of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Netflix have all declined 20% or more in recent months, pushing them into bear market territory
