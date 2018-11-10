Open Links In New Tab
November 10, 2018, 2:40 PM
Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
Apple confirms that some iPhone X screens don't respond or respond intermittently when touched, offers free screen replacements for those affected  —  Apple Inc. disclosed a pair of issues affecting two of its more popular products: the iPhone X and the 13-inch MacBook Pro.
Shannon Liao / The Verge:
Facebook has quietly released an app for iOS and Android called Lasso, designed to compete with TikTok, that lets users create short videos  —  The aging social media platform wishes to win teens over  —  Facebook has quietly released an app called Lasso that lets users create fun short videos designed …
Nellie Bowles / New York Times:
Profile of philosopher Yuval Noah Harari, who worries that Silicon Valley is undermining democracy and whose book tour was well-received by its tech elite  —  The futurist philosopher Yuval Noah Harari thinks Silicon Valley is an engine of dystopian ruin.  So why do the digital elite adore him so?
CoinDesk:
SEC fines the owner of decentralized cryptocurrency exchange EtherDelta $388K, prompting fears of further enforcement action against crypto trading platforms  —  The Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) settlement with the founder of EtherDelta is likely the first of many enforcement actions …
Jason Koebler / Motherboard:
As part of its deal with Apple, Amazon will only allow authorized resellers on its site, kicking independent Apple device refurbishers off its platform  —  Amazon told independent refurbishers that it will now only allow “authorized resellers” to sell Apple products on Amazon Marketplace.
Ben Fox Rubin / CNET:
Amazon signs a deal with Apple, will start selling its latest devices, except the HomePod, in the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, and India
Douglas MacMillan / Wall Street Journal:
Facebook to end forced arbitration for sexual-harassment claims, require execs at director level or above to disclose if they are dating someone in the company  —  Social-networking giant also revises policy for senior executives dating employees  —  Facebook Inc. FB -1.97% is ending …
CNN:
As the Trump administration reinstates economic sanctions, major US banks are bracing themselves against cyberattacks from Iran  —  New York (CNN)As the United States reinstated economic sanctions on Iran on Monday, American banks were gearing up for retaliatory Iranian cyberattacks.
Shanti S Nair / Reuters:
Report: BlackBerry is in talks to buy cybersecurity company Cylance for as much as $1.5B  —  (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd is in talks to buy cybersecurity company Cylance Inc for as much as $1.5 billion, Business Insider reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

From Mediagazer

Alexandra Stevenson / New York Times:
The Philippines says it will charge news site Rappler and founder Maria Ressa for tax evasion; Rappler accuses government of trying to silence critical coverage

Sara Fischer / Axios:
MoffettNathanson data shows 1M+ people cancelled cable and satellite TV packages last quarter but ~75% of households still pay for traditional TV, per Nielsen

Wall Street Journal:
Federal prosecutors have evidence of Trump's participation in American Media Inc.'s payoffs of Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, a violation of election laws

Colin Lecher / The Verge:
PayPal says it will cancel accounts of Proud Boys, Gavin McInnes, Tommy Robinson and a number of anti-fascist groups like Atlanta Antifa and Antifa Sacramento

Michelle Castillo / CNBC:
Disney says its new streaming service will be called Disney+ and will launch in the US in late 2019
