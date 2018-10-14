Open Links In New Tab
October 14, 2018, 11:50 PM
Megan Molteni / Wired:
Researchers: 60% of Americans of European descent can be identified via public DNA databases, regardless of whether they've submitted their own DNA data or not  —  IN 2013, A young computational biologist named Yaniv Erlich shocked the research world by showing it was possible to unmask …
Alison Griswold / Quartz:
How Uber's team of economists tests new features and incentives, writes highly-cited academic papers, and provides talking points for public policy initiatives  —  It's hard to explain just how much economists love Uber.  —  Economists love Uber like a mother loves her child.
Aditya Kalra / Reuters:
As India takes a firm stance on data localization and works on a data protection framework, two US senators write to encourage “light touch” regulation  —  NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators have called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to soften India's stance on data localization …
Ian Hathaway:
Since 2015, first VC financings declined 25% to 40% annually for startups operating in sectors exposed to the core activities of Google, Facebook, and Amazon  —  UPDATE: A quick note of clarity, since many readers are misinterpreting (ie, not fully reading) the analysis done here.
Michael Joseph Gross / The Atlantic:
Inside DARPA's neurotechnology research program for healing and enhancement of the human body and mind through neural implants and brain-machine interfaces  —  I. Who Could Object?  —  “Tonight I would like to share with you an idea that I am extremely passionate about,” the young man said.
The Economic Times:
Sources: Google is in talks with Flipkart, Paytm, others as it aims to debut a shopping tab in India that directs users to ecommerce sites from product searches  —  BENGALURU: Search engine giant Google will soon launch its ‘Shopping’ tab in India, allowing users to search for products to buy …

Garrett M. Graff / Wired:
How US got China to scale back cyber espionage in 2015 by publicly charging Chinese hackers, arresting a spy in Canada, and taking a firm stance in negotiations

Joseph Cox / Motherboard:
Consultants advise law enforcement officers not to look at iPhone screens because it may trigger Face ID too many times and iPhones may revert to passcodes
Anand Giridharadas / New York Times:
If Silicon Valley is sincere about “changing the world”, it should return Saudi billions until alleged murder of Jamal Khashoggi has been suitably investigated
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Screenshots in Messenger's Android code suggest Facebook is testing an “unsend” feature it promised after getting caught removing Zuckerberg's sent messages
