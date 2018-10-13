Open Links In New Tab
Guy Rosen / Facebook:
First results of breach investigation: large-scale attack on Sept. 14-27 accessed info of ~29M people; other Facebook apps or third-party apps not affected  —  We have been working around the clock to investigate the security issue we discovered and fixed two weeks ago so we can help people understand …
Anand Giridharadas / New York Times:
If Silicon Valley is sincere about “changing the world”, it should return Saudi billions until alleged murder of Jamal Khashoggi has been suitably investigated  —  Technology companies can no longer turn a blind eye to the human rights abuses of one of their largest investors.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Screenshots in Messenger's Android code suggest Facebook is testing an “unsend” feature it promised after getting caught removing Zuckerberg's sent messages  —  In April, TechCrunch broke the news that some of Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook messages were deleted from recipients' inboxes …

CBS News:
Donald Trump says US will get to the bottom of the Jamal Khashoggi case and that there will be “severe punishment” if the missing Saudi journalist was murdered

Amy Mackinnon / Foreign Policy:
Research by Transparency International finds that since 2012, nine out of 10 murdered journalists were killed in countries deemed highly corrupt

Rossalyn Warren / WIRED UK:
Egyptian law enforcement is using the country's new law against “fake news” to imprison women who share their sexual harassment experiences on social platforms

