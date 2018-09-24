Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives Site News
Techmeme
September 24, 2018, 11:00 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Sponsor Events Newsletter

Top News

Michael Sheetz / CNBC:
SiriusXM to acquire Pandora in a $3.5B all-stock deal  —  Satellite radio company SiriusXM is acquiring music streaming service Pandora in a $3.5 billion all-stock deal, the companies announced Monday.  —  Pandora shares rose 14.4 percent in premarket trading from Friday's close of $9.09 a share …
Matthew Green / A Few Thoughts …:
Thoughts on why Chrome 69's forced login behavior is so bad: when Google silently changes its biggest user-facing privacy option, it risks burning users' trust  —  This blog is mainly reserved for cryptography, and I try to avoid filling it with random “someone is wrong on the Internet” posts.
Bálint's extended musings:
Starting with Chrome 69 on desktop, users logging in to a Google site or service are automatically logged in to Chrome, which is a new mandatory login behavior
Nellie Bowles / New York Times:
Former ProPublica reporters are starting The Markup, a news site to investigate big tech, with a $20M gift from Craigslist's Craig Newmark and other funding  —  The Markup, dedicated to investigating technology and its effect on society, will be led by two former ProPublica journalists.
Natalie Gagliordi / ZDNet:
Walmart says 17,000+ Oculus Go headsets will be used in its US stores by end of year to train its employees, in an expansion of a pre-existing program  —  Walmart said it is using the headsets to train within three key areas: new technology, compliance, and soft skills like empathy and customer service.
Adam Satariano / New York Times:
Behind the rise of app-only banks in the UK and Europe, where favorable regulations and an influx of venture capital have fueled their growth  —  LONDON — Greg Stevenson was trying to refinance the mortgage on his four-bedroom home in eastern England when things started going awry.
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Tile appoints GoPro COO CJ Prober as new CEO, announces investment from Comcast; sources: “sizable investment” was at a higher valuation than previous round  —  There's a changing of the guard, and a new strategic partnership, over at Tile, the startup that helps you keep tabs …
Thanks:@ingridlunden
Lora Kolodny / CNBC:
Eric Schmidt says the internet will bifurcate in the next 10-15 years into a Chinese-led internet, with fewer freedoms and more censorship, and one led by US  —  - Speaking at a private event hosted by Village Global VC yesterday night, tech luminary and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt predicted …
Aradhana Aravindan / Reuters:
Singapore fines Grab and Uber $9.5M over merger, outlines measures that it is says will spur competition and lessen the deal's impact on drivers and riders  —  SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's anti-trust watchdog fined ride-hailing firms Grab and Uber a combined S$13 million ($9.5 million) …
Komal Gupta / Livemint:
WhatsApp appoints grievance officer to curb fake news in India  —  WhatsApp India's grievance officer, Komal Lahiri, who was appointed last month, will be based in the US  —  New Delhi: Facebook Inc.-owned messaging service WhatsApp has appointed a grievance officer for India …

Sponsor Posts

Specops Software:
NIST has spoken: death to compromised passwords  —  Block a billion leaked passwords today.  Start a free trial.
eero:
The eero Plus experience keeps getting better with regular updates.  —  With the latest version of the eero app for iOS and Android, it's now easy to track your eero Plus daily, weekly, and monthly activity of Inspections …
Smartsheet:
How to build a high-yielding M&A program  —  Record-breaking M&A activity is expected in the years to come.  What does this mean for your company?
Zoho:
Announcing Zoho PageSense for G Suite  —  Zoho PageSense the complete conversion rate optimization software is now available for G Suite users.  Simply connect your Google account with Zoho PageSense to easily collaborate …
Freshworks:
Your sales force needs a better CRM  —  With Freshsales CRM, your team can now use AI-based lead scoring, built-in phone, email, activity capture and more.  Sign up for free!
Google Chrome:
Chrome's turning 10, here's what's new  —  Every time you open your browser, you have a mission to accomplish.  We built Chrome to help you do that as quickly and safely as possible.
Sponsor Techmeme

Listen to Techmeme's Podcast:

Techmeme Ride Home: Fri. 09/21 - Instagram Fighting #hashtagoverload Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or RSS.
Sponsor this podcast
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:00 AM ET, September 24, 2018.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Spriha Srivastava / CNBC:
UK broadcaster Sky says it has accepted $39B takeover offer from Comcast, urges shareholders to accept the offer immediately

Isaac Chotiner / Slate:
Interview with NYT reporter Michael Schmidt about evaluating and protecting sources in his latest story on Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

Robert Silverman / The Daily Beast:
A look at how Barstool Sports employees, fans regularly harass female reporters, with founder Dave Portnoy once asking if a woman “kind of deserves to be raped”

More News

Earlier Picks

Stephen Hiltner / New York Times:
Defcon attendees say corporate demands, widespread professionalization, and bug bounty programs are reshaping hackers' attitudes toward privacy and anonymity
Washington Post:
White House: draft EO ordering probes into practices of Facebook and Google is not an official document; sources: Yelp sent email with the draft EO to WH aides
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Sponsor Events Newsletter