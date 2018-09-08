Open Links In New Tab
September 8, 2018, 7:05 PM
South China Morning Post:
Alibaba says NYT story on Jack Ma's retirement is wrong; Ma will continue as executive chairman for some time, providing a succession strategy on Monday  —  Jack Ma, who co-founded the world's largest e-commerce platform, will unveil a succession strategy next week, part of a management plan 10 years …
Li Yuan / New York Times:
Jack Ma says he plans to step down from Alibaba on Monday to pursue philanthropy in education, will remain on company's board and continue to mentor management
BuzzFeed News:
Apple says it has permanently banned Infowars' app from the App Store  —  A day after being banned from Twitter, Alex Jones and Infowars have been booted from yet another platform: Apple's popular App Store.  As of Friday evening, searches on the App Store for Infowars return no results.
Chris O'Brien / VentureBeat:
A look at how Stockholm became Europe's capital of startup exits, with Spotify's $27B IPO and iZettle's $2.2B acquisition  —  The exits earlier this year by two of Sweden's biggest startup names would be enough to swell the pride of any regional ecosystem.  Spotify's $27 billion IPO …
New York Times:
How mainstream users searching YouTube for info about Germany's far-right protests get pointed toward extremist and conspiracy videos  —  CHEMNITZ, Germany — The day after far-right demonstrators took over the streets here, Sören Uhle, a city official who oversees municipal marketing and development …
Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News:
Apple removes popular anti-adware app Adware Doctor from the Mac App Store; the app surreptitiously stole and sent users' browsing history to a domain in China  —  Apple has removed a top Mac app called Adware Doctor, designed to “prevent malware and malicious files from infecting your Mac …
Washington Post:
Democratic AGs from NY, California, Washington, and elsewhere say they have not been invited to DOJ meeting on tech companies allegedly stifling free speech  —  Democratic attorneys general from key states said they have not yet been invited by the Justice Department to its upcoming review of tech companies …
Jared Schroeder / Columbia Journalism Review:
As Trump threatens new regulations for Google, Facebook, and Twitter, experts say legal precedents show algorithms may be protected under the First Amendment  —  President Trump indicated last week that the White House is looking into regulating Google, Facebook, and Twitter because they are …
Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
House passes a bill that requires White House to create and maintain a database with the names of foreign hackers and cyber-threat groups working against US  —  US hopes that a name-and-shame strategy would deter foreign nation-state hacking groups to attack US infrastructure as often as now.
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Saudi Arabia's Aramco is considering a $1B fund to invest in international tech companies and may open an office in Silicon Valley or elsewhere in US  —  Saudi Arabia is making efforts to diversify its oil-dependent economy  —  DUBAI—Saudi Arabia's national oil company is considering …
From Mediagazer

Ronan Farrow / New Yorker:
Six more women accuse CBS CEO Leslie Moonves of sexual harassment or assault in incidents that occurred between the 1980s and early 2000s

New York Times:
NYT Op-Ed Editor James Dao answers questions about anonymous op-ed on Trump: “senior administration official” is a broad category, writer's motives were weighed

Jacob Silverman / The Baffler:
How Campbell Brown seeks to repair the relationship between Facebook and publishers while undermining the news institutions she claims to support

Bloomberg:
Andrei Tyurin, alleged Russian hacker of JP Morgan and others, has been extradited to the US and charged with stealing data of 100M+ customers from 2012-2015

Peter Kafka / Recode:
Sources: Apple is in talks with the New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal to join Texture, a magazine subscription app it bought in March
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
In a letter to US government, Apple publishes a detailed list of its products that it says will be affected by Trump's tariffs on China
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft sends out press invites to an event on October 2 where the refresh of current Surface hardware is likely to be announced
